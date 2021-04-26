Little Rock officers ID man killed in drive-by shooting; 2 children also hurt in gunfire

Police have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting at a Little Rock park that also left two children and another man injured, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded around 4:41 p.m. Sunday for a shooting that just occurred at Cheatham Park, 1900 E. 6th St., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Devonte Allen, 22, was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

A 23-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect had been named at the time of the report.