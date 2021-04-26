Suit filed says sand operation polluting

Two Doddridge residents are suing companies in connection with a sand mining and fracking business nearby.

The suit was filed in Miller County circuit court on behalf of 86-year-old Lottie Paige and 77-year-old Mary Bennett by Texarkana lawyer Bruce Flint. Named as defendants are 29 trucking and other companies doing business at the River Ridge Sand Flat owned by Performance Proppants. Performance Proppants is named as a defendant.

A spokesperson for Performance Proppants said that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Paige lives on property on Miller County 4 that has been in her family for more than 100 years and Bennett owns property on Miller County 187. Both properties are located near the same road as River Ridge Sand Flat, which Performance Proppants purchased in 2019.

"As a result of defendants' fracking business, 18-wheeler trucks drive right up against plaintiffs' properties 24 hours per day," the complaint states.

The complaint refers to an article published in the Texarkana Gazette in February 2019 which estimates that 200 trucks per day will travel to and from the sand plant around the clock on Miller County 4.

Paige alleges that the fracking and sand mining business has contaminated and dried up her well water.

"Defendant's actions have prevented plaintiff from using any running water, including, but not limited to, flushing her toilets, taking baths and/or showers, and/or getting water from her faucets," the complaint alleges.

Paige has been forced to buy bottled water and consider leaving her home during a global pandemic, it says.

Paige and Bennett allege that air pollution created by the plant traffic and activities has caused them to develop asthma.

The suit accuses the defendants of negligence and of creating a nuisance which has diminished the plaintiffs' property values and quality of life. Both women are seeking an award of monetary damages.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Wren Autrey.