Arkansas lawmakers reworking gun law nullification effort

Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday reworked an effort to preempt federal gun restrictions in the state following objections from the governor, law enforcement and prosecutors that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety.

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee endorsed the new legislation, which declares any federal gun restrictions enacted on or after Jan. 1 invalid and not recognized by the state.

The measure is aimed at easing concerns prosecutors and law enforcement had raised about a bill Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed last week that would have imposed criminal penalties on local and state police for helping enforce federal gun restrictions. The Senate on Monday voted to override Hutchinson's veto.

It was unclear whether the House would also try to override the veto now that the reworked version has advanced.

If the House approves the new measure later Tuesday, the Senate could take it up shortly after midnight on Wednesday before wrapping up this year's session.

Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have introduced similar bills this year seeking to nullify federal gun laws. Several states passed nullification laws under then-President Barack Obama, but judges have found them unconstitutional.