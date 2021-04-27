Rutledge warns Arkansans of text message scam

The attorney general is warning Arkansans of a text message alert scam telling residents a package has been delivered.

The text message prompts receivers to click a link in the message, when in reality, there is no package and the sender is not a legitimate delivery company, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a news release.

“Scam artists are using an old email scam to steal from Arkansans right from their phones,” she said in the release.

“If you receive a phony text message that you did not sign up for, do not click on anything and delete the message immediately,” she cautioned.

Rutledge said those with traditional phone carriers can report spam texts by copying the original message and forwarding it to 7726 free of charge.

Customers may also check with their carrier to see if there are options to reduce text message spam, she said.

She suggests residents set up multi-factor authentication for their accounts, in addition to backing up their data to enhance their protection from these scams.