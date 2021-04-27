Plane crash near Danville kills 4 people

Four people were killed when a single-engine Piper PA-46 airplane crashed Friday near Danville in a rugged section of the Ouachita Mountains.

The flight left Muskogee-David Regional Airport in Muskogee, Okla., heading for Williston Municipal Airport in Florida, said Elizabeth Isham Cory, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, she said.

The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 5 p.m. Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash, KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey said a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday. He said there were no survivors, according to The Associated Press.

Yell County sheriff's officers didn't return a phone call Monday seeking the names of the victims and additional information.