Sportsboard

BASEBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division standings: Grambling State 8-4 conference, 13-18 overall; Prairie View A&M 9-6, 9-14; Southern 9-9, 11-24; Texas Southern 9-9, 10-27; UAPB 4-11, 4-27

Eastern Division standings: Jackson State 18-0, 24-8; Alabama State 7-7, 15-17; Alabama A&M 7-7, 7-12; Alcorn State 6-11, 6-13; Miss. Valley State 0-14, 0-17

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Standings: Southern Arkansas 20-7 conference, 24-10 overall; Oklahoma Baptist 18-9, 20-12; NW Oklahoma State 17-9, 22-11; Arkansas Tech 17-9, 20-13; SW Oklahoma State 15-11, 19-12; UAM 15-12, 17-15; Harding 14-12, 18-14; Henderson State 13-12, 18-14; Ouachita Baptist 11-16, 15-19; SE Oklahoma State 10-15, 14-17; Southern Nazarene 4-23, 5-28; East Central (Okla.) 4-23, 4-29

FOOTBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Final Western Division standings: UAPB 4-0 conference, 4-0 overall; Southern 4-1, 5-1; Prairie View A&M 2-1, 2-1; Texas Southern 1-2, 1-2; Grambling State 0-4, 0-4

Final Eastern Division standings: Alabama A&M 3-0, 4-0; Alabama State 3-2, 3-3; Jackson State 3-2, 4-3; Miss. Valley State 1-3, 1-3; *Alcorn State 0-6, 0-6

*--Forfeited entire season

SOFTBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division standings: Texas Southern 8-3 conference, 10-16 overall; Prairie View A&M 9-4, 12-12; Southern 8-4, 10-18; Grambling State 6-7, 9-14; UAPB 1-12, 1-25

Eastern Division standings: Jackson State 10-6, 14-21; Alabama State 7-6, 13-24; Alcorn State 4-6, 6-15; Alabama A&M 5-9, 7-17; Miss. Valley State 3-8, 4-18

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Standings: SE Oklahoma State 22-5 conference, 32-6 overall; Southern Arkansas 16-5, 20-7; Arkansas Tech 20-7, 24-14-1; Harding 18-9, 27-11; Southern Nazarene 17-10, 19-17; Ouachita Baptist 16-14, 18-16; Oklahoma Baptist 14-16, 19-18; East Central (Okla.) 13-17, 17-19; UAM 11-19, 12-22; SW Oklahoma State 9-18, 9-23; Henderson State 9-21, 12-29; NW Oklahoma State 3-27, 8-28

SCHEDULE

TODAY

College baseball: UA-Fort Smith at UAM, 2 p.m.; Tenn.-Martin at UAPB, 3 p.m.

Prep baseball: Pine Bluff at White Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Crossett, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: Pine Bluff at White Hall (boys), 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball: Dollarway at Palestine-Wheatley, 4:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff at White Hall, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep softball: White Hall at Benton, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 3 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas, 6 p.m.

College softball: SW Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), 1 p.m.; UAPB at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prep baseball: Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Watson Chapel, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: Sheridan at Pine Bluff (boys), 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs (girls, boys), 5 p.m.

Prep softball: Dollarway at DeWitt, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 2 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas (DH), 2 p.m.

College softball: SW Oklahoma State at UAM, noon; UAPB at Texas Southern (DH), noon

College football: SWAC championship, UAPB vs. Alabama A&M, at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 3

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 1 p.m.

Prep baseball: Pulaski Academy at White Hall, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: White Hall at Bauxite, 5 p.m.

Prep softball: Dollarway at Hot Springs, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

College track and field: SWAC Outdoor Championship at Prairie View A&M

Prep baseball: Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside, 4:30 p.m.; El Dorado at White Hall, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside (boys), 4:30 p.m.; El Dorado at White Hall (girls, boys), 5 p.m.

Prep softball: Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside, 4:30 p.m.; El Dorado at White Hall, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

College track and field: SWAC Outdoor Championship at Prairie View A&M

THURSDAY, MAY 6

College track and field: SWAC Outdoor Championship at Prairie View A&M

Prep baseball: Jacksonville at White Hall, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

College baseball: UAM at SW Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Grambling State, 6 p.m.

College track and field: SWAC Outdoor Championship at Prairie View A&M

Prep baseball: Texarkana at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: Texarkana at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Lake Hamilton (girls, boys), 5 p.m.

Prep softball: Texarkana at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

College baseball: UAM at SW Oklahoma State (DH), noon; UAPB at Grambling State, 3 p.m.

College track and field: SWAC Outdoor Championship at Prairie View A&M

SUNDAY, MAY 9

College baseball: UAPB at Grambling State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 10

Prep baseball: Jacksonville at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Cabot, 5 p.m.

Prep softball: Vilonia at White Hall, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

College baseball: UAPB at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL POSTSEASON EVENTS

TRACK AND FIELD

Today: 5A-South Conference meet at Lake Hamilton; District 4A-8 meet at Magnolia

May 4: 4A state meet at Nashville

May 6: 5A state meet at Hot Springs High

May 15: Meet of Champions, site TBD

May 19-20: State decathlon/heptathlon, Fayetteville