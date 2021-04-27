Crashes in north Arkansas fatal to 2 motorcyclists, troopers say

A 55-year-old man died following a crash in Van Buren County early Tuesday, troopers said.

Bryan Sikes of Clinton was driving a 2010 Honda south on U.S. 65 around 1:25 a.m. when the motorcycle turned on its side and ran off the road to the west, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The motorcycle hit a metal sign before re-entering the highway and coming to a final rest on its side in the right lane, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

In rural Newton County, Orval L. Nelson, 65, of Joplin, Mo., was killed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

Nelson was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 7 around 3:20 p.m., when his motorcycle left the road on the west side and traveled approximately 36 feet, before striking a bluff, troopers said.

The motorcycle came to a final rest on its right side on the west shoulder of the highway, the report states.

He was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Mo., where he later died, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and wet.

At least 177 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.