Tornado spotted in Benton County as severe storms continue, forecasters say

A tornado was spotted in Benton County Wednesday morning, according to forecasters.

"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles southeast of Gateway, moving northeast at 25 mph," the National Weather Service reported on its site.

According to the weather service a confirmed tornado was found shortly after 8 a.m. three miles south of Garfield, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The service had issued a tornado warning through 8:30 a.m. for Garfield and Gateway in Benton County and another through 8:45 a.m. for Busch and Beaver in Carroll County.

Anyone in those areas is advised to take shelter from the storm immediately, according to the service.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

A severe thunderstorm warning, which notes the possibility of hail and 60 miles per hour winds, and a flash flood warning were both issued for Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville through 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., respectively.

EARLIER:

Benton and Washington counties could see a tornado Wednesday as storms with heavy showers move through Northwest Arkansas, forecasters say.

The counties are under a tornado watch until 10 a.m. Wednesday and a flood watch through 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the region could see over three and a half inches of rain through Friday morning.

A tornado warning was briefly issued and then cancelled for part of Washington County that included Lincoln and Prairie Grove around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A high temperature of 73 and a low of 61 is predicted for Wednesday in Fayetteville, according to the service.