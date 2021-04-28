100 years ago

April 28, 1921

• That Arkansas is fully prepared to meet its obligations as regards bond issues for road construction was stressed yesterday by Attorney General Utley in a letter to L. E. Schwartz, chief collector of the United States Letter Carriers' Mutual Benefit Association of Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Schwartz wrote to ask about alleged rumors of suits being brought to test the constitutionality of the laws under which bonds for certain road districts in Arkansas had been issued, as the association of which he was a member held, he said, a large number of Arkansas road bonds.

50 years ago

April 28, 1971

RUSSELLVILLE -- Everything seemed to be going smoothly for concert performances by a group called Dawn when it dawned on Arkansas Polytechnic College student leaders that the group under contract was not the actual group made famous by its records "Candida" and "Knock Three Times." Student body President Stan Miller said Tuesday that in February the Student Senate contracted for a group called Dawn for concerts at Tech and Fort Smith Thursday and Friday. Suspicions began, Miller said, when Michael Wheeler, vice president of the Student Senate, wanted some promotional material and called the man who contacted the students about the group and gave his name as Jerry Vance.

25 years ago

April 28, 1996

• Lamar Pettus can be excused for not giving one of his better campaign speeches Saturday afternoon at Fordyce's Cotton Belt Festival. But the candidate for chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court was thankful that he was able to give his speech at all after his plane crashed into a pine grove at Fordyce Municipal Airport. "I'm feeling fine," Pettus said Saturday evening when reached at his Fayetteville home. "It was an interesting experience." Neither Pettus nor the pilot, Fayetteville lawyer Charles Chadwick, were seriously injured in the crash.

10 years ago

April 28, 2011

• The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Wednesday voted 6-1 for a projected 2011-12 operating budget of $241 million that reflects $7.9 million in cuts -- the savings from which it plans to use to finance large construction projects at seven district campuses. Those cuts include closing Jacksonville Elementary at the end of this school year, eliminating 17 teaching positions, and restructuring the district's maintenance department, which will result in the net loss of 16 jobs.