Troopers: 2 killed in Cleveland County head-on crash

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:54 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Cleveland County on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in one vehicle catching fire, troopers said.

James E. McCoy, 77, of Little Rock was driving a 2006 BMW 560 north on U.S. 63 when the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

Michael A. Burkhart, 50, of Warren was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S10 pickup south when the vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding with the BMW head-on, troopers said.

After impact, the pickup came to a stop in the northbound lane and caught fire, according to the report. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 179 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.

