UA panel urges removal of Fulbright statue, name from college

A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville committee has recommended the removal of a bronze statue of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright from its location outside the iconic Old Main building and that his name be stripped from the university's arts and sciences college.

The committee — made up of students, faculty, staff, alumni and others — also recommended that the name of a former Arkansas governor, Charles Brough, be removed from a campus dining hall.

In a written statement Wednesday morning, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said next steps for the campus include "gathering feedback on the recommendations, considering additional input and perspectives from a wide range of university stakeholders, including faculty, staff, alumni and students."

The university statement says the feedback process will conclude in late May and that any name changes must be approved by the university’s Board of Trustees.

"This matter is complicated by Sen. Fulbright's deep connections to the state and university, and important international contributions, at the same time acknowledging that the name causes pain for some on our campus, which is unfortunate," Stenmetz said.