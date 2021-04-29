2 killed in Fulton County crash, troopers say

A crash in Fulton County on Wednesday morning left two people dead, troopers said.

Wesley Dean Burns, 50, of Judsonia, was driving a 2016 Ram west on U.S. 62 when the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle crossed the centerline near Gibson Hill Road, colliding with a tractor-trailer, according to the report. Burns and a passenger in the Ram, 38-year-old Debra K. Hudson of Bald Knob, were killed as a result of the crash, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and wet.

On Thursday, a Springdale man was killed in a head-on collision in Chicot County, according to troopers.

The wreck happened around 3:50 a.m., as 21-year-old Colby P. Ebarb drove a 2016 Nissan Frontier north on U.S. 65, north of Chicot Memorial Hospital, according to a separate preliminary report.

The Nissan struck with the front of another vehicle, the report states.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, troopers said.

At least 183 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.