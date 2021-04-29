Flash flood watch in effect for parts of Arkansas, forecasters say

Flash flooding remains possible for parts of northern and western Arkansas on Thursday as rainfall continues across much of the state, forecasters said.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the northwestern half of the state through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service

Portions of Northwest Arkansas received upwards of six inches of rain since Wednesday, a weather service briefing states.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move toward the southeast in the afternoon, forecasters said.

A marginal risk exists for severe weather hazards for portions of southeastern Arkansas, including hail up to the size of a quarter and wind speeds of up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said river flooding will remain a concern “for the next couple of weeks.”