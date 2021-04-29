Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know Arkansas guard Chris Lykes

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Miami's Chris Lykes (0) drives around Notre Dame's Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes was one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal when he announced plans to transfer to Fayetteville.

Lykes, 5-7, 157 pounds, narrowed his list to Arkansas and Southern Cal before selecting the Razorbacks on April 7. He was the No. 6 transfer available, according to Busting Brackets, and The Athletic listed him at No. 30.

Nickname: Lykeshow (Lykesdat)

High school: Gonzaga College High School

Height: 5-7

Weight: 157 pounds

Position: Point guard

Vertical: 44 inches

Eric Musselman is: Passionate about the game and I’ve yet to meet him face to face, but I can tell we share the same passion about basketball.

I am the player I am because: Of God. I understand my purpose and that’s to inspire people across the world to chase your dreams regardless of society’s limits.

Best basketball moment: Senior year winning all three championships from conference, state, and the Alhambra tournament.

Favorite NBA player: Kyrie Irving/Lebron James

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: Juice WRLD

Favorite movie: Transformers

Must-watch TV show: Game of Thrones

My mom is always on me to: Do well in school, and keep faith.

My two pet peeves are: Hypocrites and Jordans tied way too tight.

Favorite food: Fried Chicken/Grilled Cheese

I will never eat: Seafood beside shrimp.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A. It’s the best quality fast food you’ll get.

Favorite junk food: Brownies

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Waffles

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Jesus

My favorite animal and why: Wolf. That’s what I consider myself.

My hidden talent is: I make music.

My dream date would be: Walking through an area nobody’s ever been with her by my side.

Hobbies: Video games, movies, fishing, music, always updating the drip.

The one thing I could not live without is: Basketball

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Ability to focus on anything I wanted

Role model and why: My father. He paved the way for me to be who I am today and I’ll always owe him for that.

Three words to describe me: Persistent, passionate, omnipresent.

People would be surprised that: How I play and who I am off the court are similar, but different at the same time.

