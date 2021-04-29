Josh Duggar arrested on federal charges

Joshua Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.

Duggar, 33, of 5292 N. Graham Road in Springdale, is being held at the jail for federal court.

Charles Robbins, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said he could not release details of Duggar’s arrest late Thursday but said his office intends to issue a press release with more details sometime Friday.

Charges had not been filed against Duggar in federal court as of late Thursday afternoon.