May: Run, golf, eat

1 7:30 a.m. -- The 17th annual Heather Ridley-Fleeman Battle for Hope 5K/10K to benefit Hope Cancer Resources will be at Bentonville High School's Old Tiger Stadium. The race may be run in person or virtually, but official race timing will not be available this year. Organizers say the race falls on what would have been its namesake's 45th birthday.

Registration for in-person and virtual options is $30 for adults or $20 for children 12 or younger. Deadline for registration is April 26, and packet pickup will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 and 30. There will be no race-day registration or packet pickup. Information: (479) 361-5847 or heathersraceforhope.com

Mini Derby

Equestrian Bridges

1 5-8 p.m. -- Equestrian Bridges in Fayetteville will host the ninth annual Mini Derby in Rogers and online. The benefit will include live mini horse racing, Kentucky Derby watch party, food trucks, live music from Adam Hambrick, pony rides, drinks and big hat and bow-tie contests. Kentucky Derby attire recommended. Tickets for the in-person event are $250 or $25 to stream online. Information: (479) 301-2814 or equestrianbridges.org.

Mercy Golf Classic

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

3 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- The Mercy Golf Classic to benefit Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas will be played at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/communities/nwa.

Touch a Truck

Junior League of Northwest Arkansas

15 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- The annual Touch A Truck fundraiser for the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas will be at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. Children will be able to explore construction equipment, motorcycles and tractors. There will be costumed characters, mascots, building projects, fingernail painters and food trucks. Tickets are $5 each or $20 per family (five guests per family ticket). Children younger than 2 years old get in free. Quiet hour for children with special needs will be 9-10 a.m. Information: TAT@juniorleaguenwa.org.

Heart of Northwest Arkansas

American Heart Association Northwest Arkansas

21 6 p.m. -- Heart of Northwest Arkansas, a collaborative effort of the Go Red for Women movement, Heart Ball and Paint the Town Red fundraisers.

Organizers say the digital event "will feature stories of individuals from Northwest Arkansas communities whose lives have been affected by heart disease and stroke and the ways in which the AHA utilizes local funds to combat the nation's No. 1 and No. 5 killers."

Each registered guest will receive a party box, goody bag and a meal. The event will also include live and silent auctions and special entertainment. Information: (501) 707-6600 or heart.org.

Cow Paddy Run

The Spark Foundation

22 3 p.m. -- The Cow Paddy Run to benefit The Spark Foundation will be at Lake Fayetteville and will include a 1K option for kids ages 10 and younger, 5K option for all, and a 10K to celebrate 10 years of the Cow Paddy Run. Organizers say the family run festival is "geared to first time 5K-ers and seasoned runners alike. We encourage families to run it together. In addition to providing a 5K for all ages and paces, the Cow Paddy Run also rewards schools for participation. There will also be awards for top three male/female in each age group, as well as awards for overall winners for the 5K and 10K." Registration is $10-$35. Information: cowpaddyrun@gmail.com or cowpaddyrun.com.

Chefs in the Garden

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

25 5-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m. -- The annual Chefs in the Garden fundraiser for the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville will be at the garden. Organizers say the evening will include live music from Tater, Mater and Squarsh "while enjoying a diverse selection of sweet and savory culinary creations from the area's finest chefs." This year's Honorary Chef is Rafael Rios of Yeyo's Mexican Grille in Bentonville and Yeyo's Taqueria in Rogers.

In order to keep attendance at a safe size, guests will attend in two shifts, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the garden party casual attire event are $65 for garden members and $80 for nonmembers. A portion of each ticket sale will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org

STAFF PHOTO BEN GOFF -- 05/03/14 - Aaron Fletcher, 5, of Rogers, explores the controls of a Nabholz 60-Ton Terex crane, as reflected in one of the crane's rear-view mirrors, during the 8th Annual Junior League of Northwest Arkansas Touch a Truck event at Pinnacle Hills Promenade mall in Rogers on Saturday May 3, 2014.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Kim Pilgrim (from left), Felecia Stark and Terry King participate Friday, March 30, 2018, in the 2018 Cow Paddy 5K at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. The annual 5K and 1K Fun Run supports health and fitness education in Fayetteville Public Schools, the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation, and The Spark Foundation's growing outreach programming. The run also included a Best Dressed Cow and Craziest Running Costume contest.