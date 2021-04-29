Northwest Arkansas Community College receives $25,000 gift for Springdale facility

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College announced Wednesday that Cox Communications gave $25,000 to the college for its new facility in Washington County.

Cox Communications made the gift to the Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation in support of the foundation's NWACC Now! capital campaign that raises money for the college's 38,000-square-foot Washington County building in Springdale, according to a college news release.

The campaign has raised $7 million toward a goal of $12 million, according to the release.

"Cox is proud to support the NWACC Now! campaign," said Whitney Yoder, Cox Communications Arkansas public affairs. "We appreciate the work that NWACC does every day to develop a vibrant workforce for our area. The Washington County facility increases accessibility and creates more opportunities for our region."

The facility opened to students in January 2020. It offers courses in general education, nursing, health information management and emergency medical response, according to the release. It houses the college's high school relations office and holds a number of student services, such as admissions and financial aid assistance, academic advising, academic support services and transfer services.