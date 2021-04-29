Northwest Arkansas Council kicks off new speaker series

The Northwest Arkansas Council kicked off what it hopes will be a quarterly series of presentations of regional interest Wednesday with a look at the proposed expansion of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport terminal.

The work involves adding a bridge or elevated walkway in the terminal on the second floor and a covered connector between the terminal and parking deck. The project includes meeting space and changes to the front of the terminal.

Estimated cost of the project is $32 million, and bids are expected to be reviewed next week. The board of directors will decide when to start the project, which is expected to take about two years to complete.

The board's plan has been to design projects so they're ready when needed, based on passengers and having the money in hand.

"Of course, we may recommend, or the board may decide, to hold off until we see the rebound in enplanements materialize and/or we get a boost from the infrastructure bill to help pay for the project," said Aaron Burkes, CEO at Northwest National.

The council's kickoff of "Onward Ozarks" featured Larry Perkin and Shayan Dehbozorgi of Height-Jackson Associates of Rogers, architects on the project.

Perkin said after the airport parking garage project, everyone started thinking about how to connect the parking deck to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint on the second floor of the terminal and also create a new front entrance. The project is all about the passenger experience, Perkin said.

They have tried to tell a story about Northwest Arkansas so visitors understand this is more than just a rural community in Arkansas the minute they get off the plane, he said.

"You just think about all the exciting things that are happening here, not only with the obvious, biking and the Razorback Greenway, but the commerce that is happening here with all the companies that are represented from all over the world and our culture and our community mindedness that is as great as anywhere in the country," Perkin said. "We're going to tell that story and that experience as you go through."

Dehbozorgi said the space will be open and airy with lots of glass and wood.

The speaker series will provide organizations, companies and individuals a platform to share news, events and other information with a regional audience, according to a press release.

"The council constantly looks for new ways to engage with the community," said Nelson Peacock, council president and CEO. "Onward Ozarks gives us an opportunity to bring topics of interest to residents, and, at the same time, highlight the meaningful work of our members and organizations throughout the region."

Wednesday's session was done via Zoom, but plans are for it to evolve into an in-person breakfast later this year, depending on the covid-19 pandemic.

The council modeled its program after "Good Morning, Springfield," a once-a-month breakfast put on by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce in Missouri that draws hundreds of attendees.