Feds charge Duggar with possessing material depicting sexual abuse of children

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joshua Duggar was arraigned on federal charges of receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Duggar, 33, appeared this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wiedemann declined to set a bond for Duggar who is being held at the Washington County jail. She set a detention hearing for May 5.

Wiedemann said if Duggar is allowed to bond out he will be required to live with a third party custodian who can assure he remains in compliance with terms of bond. He must reside in a location with no minors or where there will be no minors visiting without supervision.

Duggar and any potential custodians will be interviewed by court officials before he can be placed anywhere.

Duggar was given a court date of July 6 before U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks. A pretrial hearing was set for July 1.

Duggar appeared by Zoom from the jail for the arraignment.

Duggar told Wiedemann, when asked, that he has never been treated for a mental illness.

Duggar, of 5292 N. Graham Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

[Read the indictment here: nwaonline.com/430indictment/]