GOLF

Park on top in Singapore

No. 2-ranked Inbee Park leads the way after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday. Park birdied two of her final three holes in a bogey-free round for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Tour tournament. Park is the defending Olympic champion and has two previous wins at the Singapore tournament, in 2015 and 2017. Hee Young Park (65) holed out from the fairway for an eagle to start her back nine, and birdied three of her final five holes and was a stroke behind. Five players were three strokes off the lead in third with 67s, including Women's British Open champion Sophia Popov. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is three shots behind Inbee Park after a 4-under 68.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Carl Yuan and Nick Hardy each posted scores of 6-under 64 on Thursday to grab the first-round lead of the Korn Ferry Tour's Huntsville Championship in Huntsville, Ala. Six players shot a 65 at The Ledges. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is tied for 39th after a 1-under 69. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) fired a 70 and is tied for 63rd. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) also shot a 70. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 73 and is tied for 126th.

Olesen's 62 a course record

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen set a course record with a 9-under 62 Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Tenerife Open. American John Catlin, the winner at the Austrian Open two weeks ago, had a chance for an even lower score after making 10 birdies on his first 13 holes. But he finished with three pars and two bogeys to settle for a 63. He was tied for second with three other players, including Garrick Higgo of South Africa, the winner at the Gran Canaria Open last week. Sweden's Alexander Bjork and South African Dean Burmester also were a shot back. Olesen had 10 birdies and one bogey in his round. He also set a course record at the Gran Canaria Open with a 9-under 61 that helped him finish in a tie for fifth.

BASEBALL

Brewers' Burnes on IL

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run. The Brewers announced Thursday that they had placed Burnes on the IL without specifying his issue. The move comes as the Brewers begin a four-game home series with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday's game before announcing who will take Burnes' place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday. Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings. He allowed 1 earned run through his first four starts before giving up 5 runs -- 4 earned -- over 5 innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Rockies add Adams to roster

The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team's alternate training site. The 32-year-old Adams was signed by Colorado in late March. He's a career .259 hitter with 118 home runs and 397 RBI in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. Adams was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2009 amateur draft. Adams hit 20 home runs during the regular season for the Nationals in 2019 when they won the World Series.

TENNIS

Muguruza out in Madrid

Garbine Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury. The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round. Also, Jil Teichmann beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round, while Angelique Kerber defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Kiki Bertens beat Victoria Jimenez 6-4, 6-0.

Basilashvili moves on

Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open by beating Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday. Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, continued his bid for a fifth by saving five of the six break points he faced and converting four of his seven opportunities to beat the Colombian qualifier. The Georgian will next face Norbert Gombos. The 95th-ranked Slovakian defeated Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1. Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic advanced after opponent Yannick Hanfmann pulled out of their second-round match with a neck injury. Krajinovic will next face another German Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.

HOCKEY

Ducks' goalie to retire

Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history. The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday. Miller has played 794 games for the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson's backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL's best goaltender for Buffalo. With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller is first in NHL history in victories by an American-born goalie while ranking second in shutouts (44) and games played. He is 14th overall on the NHL's victories list, ranking 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.

BOXING

Chavez to box MMA's Silva

Mixed martial arts great Anderson Silva has agreed to take on veteran boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an eight-round light heavyweight boxing match June 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The pay-per-view card also will include a six-round exhibition bout between 58-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and 42-year-old Hector Camacho Jr., organizers told The Associated Press on Thursday. The 46-year-old Silva is one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history, but the long-reigning UFC middleweight champion has won just one of his last nine bouts since 2012. UFC released him from his promotional contract late last year. The 35-year-old Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs) held the WBC middleweight title for 15 months during an 18-year professional career abetted by his father's fame and adoration in their native Mexico. Chavez Jr. lost every round on every judge's card when he fought Canelo Alvarez in 2017.