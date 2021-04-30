Red Wolves hope to get good word

Arkansas State University has two players hoping to hear their named called in this week's NFL Draft.

Forrest Merrill is the No. 227 overall prospect and 15th-ranked defensive tackle in ESPN's Top 350. The Athletic's Dane Brugler does not project Merrill to be selected over the seven rounds.

Merrill measured 6-0 and 322 pounds, and ran a 5.27-second 40-yard dash at ASU's pro day March 12. He was one of two ASU players to receive an invite to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

Wide receiver Jonathan Adams came in at No. 336 in the ESPN rankings, which lists him as the 51st-best receiver in the draft class. Brugler projects the Jonesboro native to be selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round with the No. 208 overall pick.

Adams also earned an invitation to the combine, and he registered a 39-inch vertical and a 4.45 40-yard dash time at ASU's pro day. He finished third in the country with 79 receptions last season when he earned second-team All-American honors and was named Sun Belt offensive player of the year.

A Red Wolves player has not been selected in the NFL Draft since defensive tackle Ryan Carrethers was picked by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round in 2014.