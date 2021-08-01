Bankruptcy Watch

ALMA Saundra Alice Coody (fka Saundra Alice Shelton, Saundra Alice Bean), 1670 Julie Lane, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

AUGUSTA Jordan Fortune, 314 Broadway St., July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

BATESVILLE Rochelle Frasier, 518 Brooks St., July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

BEEBE Charles Castile, 801 N. Cypress, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

Destinie S. King, 1211 W. Mississippi St., July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

BELLA VISTA Thomas L. and Jacqueline M. Payerli, 35 Theodore Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTON Benjamin S. Simmons (dba Central Arkansas Communications; aka Ben Simmons), 527 Benbrook Court, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Courtney Beth Walker, 1104 Royal Drive, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jacqueline Marcella Silvey (aka Jackie Silvey; fka Jacqueline Marcella Martinez), 2301 S.W. Worthington Ave., July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

James Calvin and Christina Jeannette Nelson, 1307 Convair St., July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kiley Gene Barter, 2602 S.E. Prestwick St. No. 201, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

BERRYVILLE Autumn Skye Wright (fka Autumn Skye Turner), 2365 County Road 705, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

BRADFORD Jonathan E. Mason, 305 Velvet Ridge Road, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

BRINKLEY Brenda Miller, 701 S. Grand Ave., July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Jacob Christopher and Brittany Deshea Pipkin (aka Brittany Humbard), 8412 Kaywood Cove, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

CABOT David and Susan Spillers, 111 Richard Road, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

John Bruner, 20 Woodbridge Drive, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

Justin M. Ledbetter, 5611 Driskill Drive, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Patsy Lynn Kimmerly, 131 Cardinal Lane, Apt. 044, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

CADDO VALLEY Shannon Elizabeth Brodrick, 113 Hot Springs Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

CALION Ann Morales, P.O. Box 21 C, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Whitney Elizabeth Hardiman (aka Whitney Green), 2310 Cotton Ave., July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

CARLISLE Amber Nicole Harkness (fka Amber Nicole Lavender), 1198 Mitchell Road, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

CHEROKEE VILLAGE Glenn Wesley Foster, 1 Nokomis Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

CLARENDON Charles Powell, 428 N. Eighth St., July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

CONWAY Johny Q. Adams, 26 S. Woodland Drive, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

CROSSETT Omar Juarez Soto and Maria Camelia Garcia Mondragon, 213 Pleasant Lane, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

Omar Juarez Soto, 213 Pleasant Lane, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

DANVILLE Lance Wilkins, 29274 Ark. 80, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

EARLE Ann Catherine Garrett and Lloyd Edward Lewis, 105 E. Elm St., July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

ELKINS Clay L. and Nicole F. Johnson (fka Nicole Thomas), 903 Jessica Leigh St., July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Gary Gibson, 9532 County Road 5205, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

FAYETTEVILLE Collis Jamaal Greene and Felecia Michelle Lemon-Greene, 2032 N. Gregg No. D, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Derrick Price, 900 N. 46th St., Apt. A, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Felicia N. Mitchell (aka Felicia Tanner), 400 Torrington Way, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Matthew Wayne Christensen (dba B&J Comfort Solutions), 3108 S. 99th St., July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

GOODWIN Keuntae Hicks, 207 County Road 903, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

GREENBRIER Paul Steven and Carol Lee Posey, 294 Castleberry Road, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

Ronald C. and Beverly A. Lloyd, 70 Autumn Hill Road, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

GREENWOOD Charles Eugene and Aletha Jean Burgess, 1510 Nickletown Road, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

HAMPTON Davie Jackson, 466 Calhoun 8, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

HAZEN Maria R. Baker, 404 U.S. 63 North, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

HEBER SPRINGS Barbara Black Bartlett (aka Barbara Anne Black), 10 Little Red Lane, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Jerry M. Turley, 22724 Buck Run, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Lamound D. and Latoya P. Randle (aka Latoya Paschal-Randle), 240 Matthews Drive, Apt. D58, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Lonnie Franklin Patman, 101 Basewell Court, Apt. A, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Deneen Valure (aka Deneen Heard), 112 Bellevue Circle, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jamael Tucker, 719 S. Redmond Road, Apt. 16, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Julia M. Dural, 144 Roosevelt Road, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Justine Torres (dba J's Fashion Boutique, LLC), 1609 Corbin St., July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Lisa V. Stewart (aka Lisa V. Howard), 912 Stevenson Cove, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

Troy Lee Harvey, 401 Boston St., July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

JERSEY Christopher and Angela Helms, 1508 Ark. 160 West, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

JONESBORO Allen Andrew and Denise Annette Reed, 912 Cypress Run Cove, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Rachel Amber Talbott (aka Rachel Golden), 2060 Sloan Lake Drive, July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Alicia M. Bledsaw, P.O. Box 55511, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

Ashlee Renee Jackson, 8321 Westwood Ave., July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

Calvin Davenport, 2201 S. Elm St., July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

Curtis T. Wilkins, 2901 Aldersgate Road, Apt. 221, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Deanna Maus and Rickey Lynn Hubbard (fka Deanna Kay Maus; fdba Tile Doc of Little Rock), 1121 Char Del Lane, No. B, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jimmia Pearson, 1912 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 204, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

Laura Ann Lopez-Surratt (aka Laura Ann Norwood, Laura Ann Lopez, Laura Nunn Norwood), 8418 Dowan Drive, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

Mark Missouri, 7001 Azaela Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Natasha L. Bowden (dba TC Salon), 1801 Reservoir Road, Apt. 107, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tracye T. Portwood (dba Leveled Up Tees and Ties), 15 Kings Court, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Irene Franklin, 10216 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 114, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jaylon Uzoigwe, 8219 Brimer Road, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

MALVERN Jamie L. Bertrand, P.O. Box 1559, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

MAUMELLE Andrae Mosley, 4 Yellowstone Cove, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Marilyn Smith, 200 Millwood Circle, Apt. 414, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Sharon and Keith Watkins, 110 Ponca Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

MAYFLOWER Ashley Nicole Campbell, 8 Forrester Drive, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

MCGEHEE Billy Joe Mixon, 1308 Old Tillar Highway, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

MCNEIL Jason R. Riddle, P.O. Box 78, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

MCRAE Stacey L. Kelly (fka Stacey L. Duckworth), 711 N. Grand Ave., July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

MENA Stephanie Murr, 191 Woodland Lane, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

MONTICELLO Summer Johnson, 242 Tanglewood, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

MORRILTON Jordan Brown, 211 N. Cherokee St., July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

MOUNTAIN PINE Edward Milton and Sandra Lea Elmore, 161 Old Dove Lane, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

NASHVILLE Martha Nance Hobbs (aka Martha C. Hobbs), 813 W. Sypert St., July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Carolyn McClure (fka Carolyn Tucker), 10809 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 2, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

Richelle S. Jones, 5220 Lynch Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

Stephanie Williams, 720 W. Scenic Drive, Apt. 217, July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Tammy Puckett, 715 Kennedy, Apt. 25, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

Tonya Lynn Davis, 157 County Road 902, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

PEA RIDGE Andy Christopher Lopez-Pineda and Savannah Lea Burk, 13668 Lee Town Road, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

PINE BLUFF Doris Jean Smith, 4109 W. Seventh Ave., July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jessica E. Chastain and Michael P. Lucchesi Jr., 8911 Sulphur Springs Road, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Mikasha Boston, 6205 Timber Ridge, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

Nancy Lee and Nancy Lee Edwards (aka Nancy Lee Hayes, Nancy Lee Urquhart), 703 N. Willow St., July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Eugenia Gail Riney, 110 Hill Road, July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

RECTOR Roger Allen Haywood, 315 W. Stafford Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

REDFIELD Stacy LeBlanc, 726 Cara Jane, July 27, 2021, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Bret Paul Morris, 2901 S. 26th Place, Apt. 1632, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

Gloria Rae Howell, 9685 Blackberry Lane, July 22, 2021, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE April Lynn West, 717 Fairview Drive, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

James A. Flores (aka James A. Floresvernon), 1509 N. Jackson Ave., July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

Linda McGarity Pollack, 249 S. Fairbanks Ave., July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERWOOD Darryl Williams, 3448 Kiehl Ave., Apt. 4805, July 26, 2021, Chapter 13.

James J. Sexton, 111 Elmwood Ave., July 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Wilma Faye Holmes, 8815 Woodbine St., Apt. 801, July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

SILOAM SPRINGS Jason and Shelley Duncan, 624 W. Quarter Road, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Susan Kay DeGroot, 21180 Dawn Hill Road East, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Jennifer G. Miller, 4431 Spanish Bay Drive, Apt. No. 104, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

STRONG Hue R. and Marion L. Evans, 214 Burns Road, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.

STUTTGART Judy Wrinkle, 272 Goldman Sunshine Road, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

TAYLOR Tory D. and Morgan P. Maxwell, 4894 Ark. 53, July 23, 2021, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Harlon J. and Ginna K. Alford, 2515 Pecan St., July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

Ricky Ray Gorham, 42 County Road 292, July 23, 2021, Chapter 7.

Teena May, 333 Links Drive, No. 4003, July 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

TYRONZA Amanda Lynn Vannatter, 974 Timothy Lane, July 27, 2021, Chapter 13.

WARREN Charles LaWayne Jones, 65 Kings Square West, July 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Arlisa and Edward McKay, 323 S. Persimmon St., July 26, 2021, Chapter 7.

WINSLOW Elizabeth Elaine Johnson, 16535 Bethlehem Road, July 22, 2021, Chapter 13.