A routine inspection of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Caddo River in Clark County will require a lane closing Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the inside westbound lane bridge between Caddo Valley and Arkadelphia to conduct the inspection from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Flashing arrows, signs and orange barrels will be used to control traffic, the department said.