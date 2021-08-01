Mystery plants, Plumeria, Clethra and Monkey Flower

Plumeria is a tropical flowering plant native to Brazil, Mexico and the Caribbean. Common names include plumeria and frangipani. The flowers are commonly used to make the flower leis in Hawaii. There are hundreds of named varieties and a wide range of colors.

The waxy blooms are very fragrant and can bloom from mid-summer through fall. Plumeria bloom best in full sun with ample moisture, but well-drained soil. Fertilize often during the growing season. They are not winter hardy so winter protection is needed. If you have a sunny room indoors, they can be moved inside, where they have been known to bloom in the winter. Several gardeners also cut the stalks in 6-inch pieces and root them. If you have ever been to Hawaii, you see 2–3-inch cuttings sold in plastic bags as the “lei plant”. I have had gardeners uproot their plants and store them bare-root, or in their pot

in a garage or mildly heated storeroom. Then they replant the following spring. As long as they don’t freeze, they usually survive. They say it can take up to three years for a cutting grown plant to bloom, but this small plant

my son got at the Pulaski Co MG greenhouse this spring, and it is blooming well.

Clethra alnifolia commonly called Summersweet or Sweet Pepperbush is a wonderful native deciduous shrub for the shade garden. Plants can range from 3-8 feet tall depending on variety. It blooms in July and August with spike-like fragrant blooms that can be pink or white. The blooms attract butterflies and bees. Following bloom, small peppercorn like fruits appear on the stems which persist into the winter. It blooms on the new growth, so it can be pruned as much as needed before growth begins in the spring. Over time, it can colonize.

Monkey flower is a picture I got from a friend who was on a trip to Iceland. There are numerous species of monkey flowers with a wide range of colors. The Latin name is also all over the place. I have always known it as Mimulus, but some call it Erythranthe and some Diplacus, so I am just calling it Monkey flower. The flowers can be solid color or speckled. It is a cool season annual for us, but it was thriving in Iceland right now. The pictures my friend posted from Iceland, were absolutely amazing. I think I need to go there!

