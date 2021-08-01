Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Archive Puzzles Obits Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

Today at 4:16 a.m.
Pet of the Week: Little Bit

Little Bit is a 1-year-old, long-haired, tuxedo cat. She loves to play with her feather wand and toys. Little Bit loves to purr when you pet her and is the ultimate lap cat. She is shy at first, but she is full of joy once she's comfortable. Little Bit would love a home where she can get lots of love and attention, and will make the perfect, loyal companion for someone.

Little Bit and friends can be adopted through Community Cats. More information is available at (501) 425-4284 and communitycatsglobal.org.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT