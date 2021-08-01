Pet of the Week

Little Bit is a 1-year-old, long-haired, tuxedo cat. She loves to play with her feather wand and toys. Little Bit loves to purr when you pet her and is the ultimate lap cat. She is shy at first, but she is full of joy once she's comfortable. Little Bit would love a home where she can get lots of love and attention, and will make the perfect, loyal companion for someone.

Little Bit and friends can be adopted through Community Cats. More information is available at (501) 425-4284 and communitycatsglobal.org.