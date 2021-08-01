Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 5-July 9:

Kimberly M. Mattos and The John J. Sorci Trust to Agree Convenience No. 1, LLC, L4R, Vinson, $3,900,000.

CAW, LLC and Kaiser, LLC to 2500 Kavanaugh, LLC, 2500 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, Pt. SW SW 32-2N-12W, $2,950,000.

Kitterman Properties II, LLC to Brandit Properties, LLC, Pt. NE NW 36-1N-13W, $2,400,000.

North Pulaski County Alcoholism Services, Inc., Recovery Centers Of Arkansas, Inc., Recover Centers Of Arkansas, Riverbend Recovery Center and Riverbend Recovery, Inc. to Shoreline At Rockwater, LLC, Ls1-3, 12 & A B13, Lot A B16, Ls9-12 B14 & Ls9-10 B15, Giles, $1,750,000.

Bradley E. and Katherine L. Workman and The Brad And Kathy Workman Joint Revocable Trust to David and Tracy Rhodes, Unit 1801, River Market Tower HPR, $1,400,000.

Barclay Prop., LLC and Web Lubrication, Inc. to Rocky River Land Company, LLC, L7A, Charles Valley, $1,200,000.

JLP, LLC to Lindham, LLC, 400 Healy St., North Little Rock, L10 B1, Spanish Grant No. 4, L22, Walter No. 3, Lot F B2, Delta Lawn, Lot A, Marshall's Replat- Atkins Home Tracts, Pt. Blks. 6 & 7, John L. Atkins School, L127, Nelridge No. 3. L25, Hill Heights, L29 B5, Delta Lawn, Ls66, 65 & 22, Walter No. 3, L14 B6, Delta Lawn, L8 B5, Holead, L114, Nelridge No. 3, $1,200,000.

James P. and Jill M. Cady to Matthew B. and Katherine W. Burn, 31 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock, L10 B11, Chenal Valley, $835,000.

Sharon Kay Blevins and The Sharon Kay Blevins Living Trust to Michael D. and Elise M. Barry, L10, Chenal Downs, $825,000.

Sandra S. Phillips to Kenneth Paul and Annette Talley Castleberry, 1804 N. Jackson St., Little Rock, Ls26-27, Shadowlawn, $702,500.

Walker Land Company, Inc. to Fast Lane Capital, LLC, 800 & 806 Carver Lane, Jacksonville, Pt. W/2 NE 31-3N-10W; L8, Harlan And Griffin, $675,000.

201 N. Pierce St., LLC to Apex Real Estate Investments, LLC, 201 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, Ls19-20 B2, Strong And Waters, $645,000.

Fuad Habash and Sarah Rassam to Kenneth W. and Haleigh E. Coggins, 14107 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock, L9 B17, Woodlands Edge, $640,000.

Natalie J. Johnson and The Robert I. McDonald Living Trust to Spencer W. and Mary Alyce Robinson and The Robinson Family Revocable Trust, 23 N. Sherrill Road, Little Rock, Plot 23, Sherrill Heights, $630,000.

Jonathan David and Haley Nicole Wyatt to Stefan Johansson, 1615 Wetherbone Drive, Little Rock, L22 B8, The Villages Of Wellington, $610,000.

John D. and Jessica L. Baker to Melissa Ann Smalling and The Melissa Ann Smalling Revocable Trust, Ls1-2 B21, Park View, $605,000.

Lewis Scott and Bridget Reinhardt to Christine and Austin Wright, 21 Westherstone Point, Little Rock, L22 B17, Woodlands Edge, $581,000.

Elliott G. and Stephanie B. Chester to Kate Elizabeth Mayernick, 11 Versailles Court, Little Rock, L6, Chamonix Square, $549,900.

Blake Steven and Natalie Ranette Bard to Timothy T. and Kimberly Thompson, 16 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, L32 B15, Woodlands Edge, $540,000.

Brittani and Ethan Gracey to Justin Lieblong, 39 Huntington Road, Little Rock, L153, Foxcroft Third, $519,900.

Terry Norman and Shelia Howard Cruce to Jason M. and Ashley B. Desoto, 30 Ledgelawn Drive, Little Rock, L30, Chenal Ridge Phase I, $487,000.

Michael Bruce and Amanda Michelle Jones to Kyle and Whitney Lunsford, 320 Broad Hawk Circle, Paron, L22, Hawk Valley Estates, $475,000.

William C. and I. Jeanette Thompson to Bryan S. and Sara A. Thompson, 25 Heritage Park Circle, North Little Rock, L13 B38, Lakewood, $460,000.

Mary Severtson to Sara Miller and Sam M. Richardson III., and The Richardson Family Revocable Trust, L7 B78, Chenal Valley, $440,000.

Ace General Contractors, Inc. to Mario and Marion Baugh, 35 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock, L32 B1, Sienna Lake, $419,900.

Jonathan M. and Kimberly A. Haverstick to Dwight Brown Sr., 2409 Hunters Chase Court, Jacksonville, Ls16 & 16F, Foxwood Estates, $410,000.

William and Cindy Gibbs to Glenda Lovett, L2 B60, Pulaski Heights, $409,200.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Coburn Construction, LLC, L77A, Chenal Downs, $400,001.

Melanie and Paul Stapleton to Amanda and Caleb Thompson, 2611 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock, L114, Pebble Beach Woods, $400,000.

Bryan Samuel and Sara Ann Thompson to Timothy Daryl and Angela Marie Williams, 2517 Calico Creek Drive, North Little Rock, L5 B41, Overbrook, $400,000.

National Property Holdings, LLC to Ashley Kristen Anderson, 161 Ridge Road, Little Rock, L391, Kingwood Place, $392,000.

Judith Anderson and The Roland And Judith Anderson Revocable Trust to Anthony C. Butler and Suzette S. Cannon, Ls1-2 B189, Original City Of Little Rock, $385,000.

Chanchaldeep Sood to Spandana Dasari, 311 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, L27, Kanis Ridge Estates, $376,000.

Sandra Boone/Sondra Boone-Stokes to Frances Jo Vondran and The Frances Jo Vondran Revocable Trust, L23 B55, Chenal Valley, $365,000.

Winston C. and Ruby Jean Woodard to Carl Lewis Porter, 5555 Citation Drive, Scott, L16, Ashley Downs Phase I, $360,000.

Ali Ridha and Sarah Al-Abayechi to Daniel and Taylor Loyd, 18 Winterfern Cove, Little Rock, L16 B20, Woodlands Edge, $360,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Senthil and Rhodora Raghaben, 8 Chenal Downs Blvd., Little Rock, L77B, Chenal Downs, $350,888.

Janis Prater to Robert Nash, 11316 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, L5, Wilshire, $350,000.

Clark C. and Kristi L. Peterson to Adam E. and Amy E. Wheeler, 7 Ouachita Drive, Maumelle, L88, Edgewater Phase II, $350,000.

Kathleen Cortese to Brandon and Olivia Kuhn, 10 Summerdale Lane, Little Rock, L21, Piedmont, $350,000.

Randall and Julie Lewis to Matthew Alan and Ashley Victoria Dobbs, 6000 Crestwood Lane, Little Rock, L3, Crestwood, $349,900.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Samuel Wadsworth and Xuan Huynh, 126 Copper Circle, Little Rock, L12 B1, Copper Run Phase I, $340,000.

Elizabeth T. and Thomas Foti and The Foti Living Trust to Vincent and Lori Renda, L9 B13, Newton's- Pulaski Heights, $335,000.

Jeremy Michael Griffin to James and Kristina Michelle Felton, 303 W. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood, L1, Woodruff, $332,000.

Carolyn M. Horne, The Carolyn M. Horne Living Trust and William F. Horne to Brett Michael and Maber Brownderville, 2411 E. Cleland Road, Cabot, Pt. NE SW 21-4N-10W, $330,000.

MP Rental Properties, LLC to PLS Homes, LLC, 8 Terrace Place, Little Rock, L6, Mann Terrace, $328,000.

Paul C. and Jennifer L. Seminara to Matthew Thomas and Amber Lyn Hunt, 19 Platte Drive, Maumelle, L98, Riverland; L1, Riverland Heights Single-Family Detached, $316,900.

Ellen Paige Deloney to Thomas Adams, L2 B1, Hollywood Replat, $313,250.

Lindsey Marie and Justin Peter Carney to Ryan E. Crowe, 6 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, L41 B1, Wildwood Place, $313,000.

Jmelvin Enterprises, LLC to James Evan and Stacey Lynn Hammons, 601 E. 16th St., Little Rock, L1 B12, Braggs, $310,000.

Holly Wardingley to Akilah Lucille and Stephen Willoughby, 3811 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, L31 B48, Lakewood, $305,000.

Deborah L. Davis to Colton L. and Emily G. Morgan, 5600 Randolph Road, North Little Rock, L2 B7, Overbrook, $295,000.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC to Vincent E. Dunbar Sr., 8592 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L13 B15, Creekside, $294,900.

Paula R. and John E. Love Jr., to Rick Moody and Cami Smith, 1505 Lost Creek Drive, Jacksonville, L40, Lost Creek Estates Phase I, $293,000.

Kevin and Sherrill Garland to Harry Edward Scher, 2111 Hinson Road, Unit 12, Little Rock, L12, Chelsea Square, $280,000.

Jennifer M. Walkup to Jason K. and Nicole J. Manwaring, 2214 Batesville Pike, North Little Rock, Pt. NE SE 13-3N-12W, $277,500.

Todd L. and Deven R. Smith to Taco Price, 55 Blue Mountain Drive, Maumelle, L219, Edgewater Phase II, $275,000.

Mary Garner to Tony Lavon Carlin, 801 Pleasant Valley Drive, Unit 19, Little Rock, Unit 19R, Woodridge Townhomes Replat, $275,000.

James A. Reynolds and Mary Amber Michaela Reynolds to Travis J. Zeimet, 8700 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L14 B14, Stonehill Phase VI, $274,500.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Deborah G. Ervin, L47, Carnahan Village, $269,900.

Shelly Lynn Keech/Shelly Wyatt Churchwell and Billy Churchwell to Amy Renee and Darreth Haillie Henderson, 6 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock, L3 B17, Overbrook, $268,000.

Joseph A. Sandrod Jr., to Hubert Lee, 14911 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, L43, Kanis Creek, $265,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Matthew Cole Anderson and Tiuna Katrice Nolen, 118 Lydia Drive, Maumelle, L48, Carnahan Village, $264,900.

Richard D. and Kristina J. Mulhollen to Annie P. and Larry W. Dunn Sr., 1725 Oakbrook Drive, Sherwood, L37, Miller's Crossing Phase I, $262,999.

Ronnie and Marguerite Andrews to Jordan Matthew Wilcox and Ashley Marie Ford, L15 B206, Park Hill NLR, $262,500.

Penny Davis to Carla Collier, 206 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle, L451, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $261,000.

Jimmy C. Baker and Carlin Long to Frank E. Groves, Ls4-5 B103, Park Hill NLR, $260,500.

Victra L. Fewell to Michael and Lourdes Cox, 202 Red River Drive, Sherwood, L7 B28, Overbrook, $260,000.

Parker James Clay to Jason W. Bay, L7A, Fairway Park, $259,900.

James and Stacey Hammons to Amy McCosh, 1813 Cumberland St., Little Rock, L3 B414, DuVal (DuVall), $255,500.

Jason and Rachel Lynn Bothner to William Matthew Evans, 113 Chambery Drive, Maumelle, L1341, Montmartre Phase IIIA- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXI, $255,000.

James L. Brady and Charmaine Daum to Micah Vaccaro, 1 Weatherwood Lane, Maumelle, L1, Weatherwood- Crystal Hill Village, $254,000.

David R. and Nancy L. Priest and The D. & N. Priest Family Revocable Trust to Katherine A. Harwell and The Katherine A. Harwell Living Trust, 1520 Circledale Road, North Little Rock, L5 B2, Overbrook, $252,900.

Justin Gary and Lindsey Anne Kennedy to Brandon Grant and Hye Jin Son, L1, Kennedy Estates, $250,000.

Sally Jo Malone and The Sally Jo Malone GST Exempt Trust to Britynn Davis, 2102 Windsor Court, Little Rock, L21, Windsor Hills Phase II, $248,000.

Bryan D. Frazier to Orange Door Investments, LLC, 120 S. Cross St., Little Rock, Ls8-9 B300, Original City Of Little Rock, $245,000.

Suzanne L. Guymon to Lisa Michelle Lang, 14400 Cecil Drive, Little Rock, L33, Secluded Hills Phase I, $245,000.

Daniel Adams to Larry Randall Rogers, 7 Riviera Circle, Little Rock, L51, Plaza Heights, $235,000.

Nicholas A. Moore and Laura E. Dillon/Laura E. Dillion to Phillip A. and Carin Misseldine, Pt. NE SE 29-4N-11W, $232,000.

Austin J. and Emma G. Walker to David H. Tyler and Dana Fachner, 13105 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L250, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $230,000.

CA Real Estate, LLC to Clifford Leon Odendaal, 2521 Grapevine Drive, Little Rock, L353, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $228,000.

O. & S. Investments, LLC to Silas Michael Anthony Nellums and Kayla Nicole Phillips, 11 Summerland Court, Little Rock, L411, Ludington Heights, $225,000.

Jackie Tester to Lauren McDaniel, 1209 Nandina Circle, North Little Rock, Ls11-12 B3, Shady Valley, $220,000.

Philip W. and Kavya Reeves to Sarah Serene Helbig, 14205 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock, L6 B4, Sandpiper West, $220,000.

Innwood Partnership, GP to HBH Builders, Inc., 6404 Hawthorne, Little Rock, Ls15-16 B2, Hollywood, $220,000.

Kara L. Benca to Jeremy and Alise Brown, 11001 Bodarc Lane, North Little Rock, L23, Cypress Crossing, $218,000.

Sarah M. Mirivel to David Gerhard and Lisa Kopittke, 1005 Mellon St., Little Rock, Ls8-9 B10, Success, $217,000.

Brandon and Olivia Kuhn to Mark and Tonya R. Thomas, 9917 Echo Valley Court, Little Rock, L20, Echo Valley First, $214,000.

Daniel Herrmann to Leonard Leslie Hicks Jr., 8 Antler Way Court, Sherwood, L73, Turtle Creek Phase 2, $210,000.

Cara Marie Massery to Charles and Theresa Champion, L418, Pleasantree First, $210,000.

Chanlee N. Bottoms and Hollie Allensworth to Jason Fakouri, 6400 Countryside Drive, North Little Rock, L8 B2, Countryside, $209,000.

Daniel Cordoba and Taylor Warmoth to Perry Streett and Morgan Tracy, 15 Flourite Cove, Little Rock, L228, Pleasant View Phase V, $205,000.

Michael C. Garner, Cody Garner, Brittany L. Garner to Pamela Alderuccio, L12 B1, Summit Ridge, $205,000.

Daniel Cordoba and Taylor Warmoth to Perry Streett and Morgan Tracy, L228, Pleasant View Phase V, $205,000.

Casey and Tonya Burks to Judy K. Hughston, L150, North Pointe, $204,061.

Amy E. Hair to Yervand and Anna Gevorgyan, L252, Echo Valley Second, $202,000.

Kristi Kay Pruss to Wayne B. Ball and The Ball Trust, Pt. NE NW 35-2N-13W (formerly: Ls7-8 B8 & Ls5-6 B9, Newman Avenue And Tucker Street- Rose City), $202,000.

Brittnay Elizabeth Wiles to Andrew McAllister, 61 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock, L30, White Oak Village, $200,000.

Daniel Loyd and Taylor Nicole Loyd/Taylor Nicole Schultz to Steven B. and Megan Cohu, 14 Summerland Court, Little Rock, L402, Ludington Heights, $200,000.

Rebecca and Abraham Bogoslavsky to Jakeboy Properties, LLC, L8 B62, Lakewood, $200,000.

Antujuan L. and Andrea Y. Terry to Jasmine Gary, 510 Hemphill Road, Sherwood, L6 B4, Grandview, $200,000.

Preston R. and Lauren R. Trimble to Sepideh and Syroos Morshedi, 143 Pearl Ave., Little Rock, L12 B4, Young's Park, $195,000.

Robin F. and Margaret S. Wynne to Cindy Childers and Mona McClelland and The Childers-McClelland Family Trust, L14, Foxcroft Village, $195,000.

Ines A. and Fermin C. Cabrera Jr., to Linda Marie Copeland, Kevin Paul Nunnery, Terry Nunnery, 136 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville, L180, Foxwood Phase IV, $193,300.

Kellie L. LaMonica to Jasmine Renee Mable, 11641 Rocky Point Court, Sherwood, L23 B1, Woodruff Creek, $192,000.

Robert Louis Fleckenstine to Matthew J. Lindsey, 30 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, L35, Walnut Valley, $190,000.

Phillip Andrew and Michelle L. Morgan to Victoria L. Harris, 10607 Stoneridge Court, Sherwood, L3 B1, Windridge, $190,000.

Christy Pettit and Christy J. Bryan to Justin and Jennifer M. Stearns, 13117 Arthur Lane, Little Rock, L4 B12, Gibralter Heights, $189,000.

Jodi Kinzel Cline and The Robert L. Kinzel Jr., Revocable Trust to Caleb Zimmerman, 4509 N. Lookout Road, Little Rock, L3 B10, Hillcrest, $189,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Caleb N. Fleeger and Yanhong Xia, 1801 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L10 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $188,850.

Jonathan L. and Morgan Evins to Travis Foster Currer and Samantha Christine Pingel, 3 Sweet Gum Court, Little Rock, L24 B4, Cedar Ridge, $187,000.

Donald R. Davis Jr., to Theodore W. and Linda M. Walkup, 7723 Dorsey Road, Jacksonville, Pt. NW NW 16-4N-11W, $186,000.

AQW Proeprties, LLC to Michael Sorgen, 800/802 Wright Ave., Little Rock, Pt. Blk. 237, Original City Of Little Rock, $185,000.

Jerome Scott and Jennifer L. Nickerson to Lilly Thompson, 2145 Erving Ridge Loop, Cabot, Ls33-34, Gladewood Heights Phase I, $183,000.

Jamie and Allison Hoffman to Robert J. Zeiler Real Estate III, LLC, L15 B2, Capitol View, $179,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jaquese Rollen, 18 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L28, Wisteria, $174,400.

Anita Anthony to Ashley Erby, 106 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock, L107, White Oak Village, $173,000.

Tom D. Campbell and Traci L. Swincher-Campbell to Brenner Clemons and Annie Berry, 1509 Mesquite Drive, Little Rock, L45, Point West Third Phase III, $171,500.

Richard C. and Mary R. Jeu to Lisa J. Ray, 103 Tenkiller Drive, Sherwood, L14 B4, Westlake, $169,900.

Lisa Lorriane Walderns/Lisa Bunch and Dustin Walderns to Jesse Hurtado, 17 Silverleaf Court, Little Rock, L51 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $169,000.

Stuart A. and Amanda McLendon to Michelle Esentan, L15 B30, Indian Hills, $168,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tracee Ryan Henderson, 10 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L52, Wisteria, $168,225.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Dennis L. Jenkins, 11008 Tipton Road, Sherwood, L22 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $167,790.

MPH3, LLC to Sandra P. Guardado, 5 Austin Court, Little Rock, L3, Yarberry Acres, $166,000.

Red Dog Management, LLC to Ethan Clay Davis, Kenneth J. Hendrix Jr., Mary K. Hendrix, 4501 Magnolia Circle, North Little Rock, L1, Ridgeview, $165,350.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Madison Pitts, 12320 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, L485, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $164,975.

Benson Properties, LLC to Steven and Dianna McGowan, 21325 Ark. 300, Roland, Pt. NE 9-3N-14W, $164,900.

JM Crites Builder, Inc. to Jonathan McFadden, 1300 West 52nd St., North Little Rock, L8, Grandview Place, $157,250.

Southern Office Services, Inc. to Ashley D. Hall, 211 Stonewall Drive, Jacksonville, L80, Stonewall Phase I-A, $157,000.

William E. and Melanie D. Seigel to Brad Hendricks, Unit 8D, Lafayette Residences In Lafayette Square HPR, $156,500.

Courtney Allison McDaniel to Timothy Joseph Frith, 7214 N. St., Little Rock, L20 B10, Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $155,500.

R. Stephen Brown to Deven Kyle Harvison and Hunter Page McKenzie, 1405 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, Ls23-24 B10, Oak Forest, $155,500.

Joyce and Clyde H. Snider to Victoria M. and James S. Harden, Apt. 71, Berkshire Park HPR, $155,000.

Andre D. Chester and Yolonda D. Chester (dec'd) to Jacob Rodriguez and Amber Ford, 8503 Pennwood Drive, Sherwood, L22, Meriwood, $154,400.

Jeremy and Megan Brown to Nestor Rodrigo Matias and Eugania Villanuevi, 1016 Bittercress Drive, North Little Rock, L32, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $152,000.

Sara McAlister to William Grubbs, 208 W. G Ave., North Little Rock, Ls20-32 B25, Park Hill NLR, $152,000.

Feijian Weng and Jinlan Guo to Lan Nguyen and Thoa Kim Huynh, L71, Walnut Valley, $150,750.

Di Reynolds to Michael McNamahara and Sahil Hameerani, L18, Irish Springs Estates Phase I, $150,000.

Justin T. and Brandy L. Powell to Adam Matthew Key, 522 Goldenwood Drive, Jacksonville, L25, Deerewood, $150,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC to REI Nation, LLC, L25 B2, Walton Heights, $150,000.