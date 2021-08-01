North Little Rock notebook

Repairs to close Main Street lanes

A section of Main Street in North Little Rock will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for repairs.

The northbound lanes from West Second Street to West 24th Street will be closed. Traffic heading northbound on Main Street will be detoured onto Willow Street, to Pershing Boulevard and back to Main Street.

Shots are required to attend arts fest

Those looking to attend the Acansa Arts Festival of the South will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend.

The festival, set to take place in September, will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination, which includes showing "an original vaccination card, a digital copy, or a photograph of one's Covid-19 vaccination record."

The policy will apply to ticketed and free events, a news release read.

Input meeting on revitalization set

The city of North Little Rock is asking for input from residents for East Broadway/Census Tract 28 revitalization project.

A kickoff meeting for community discussion will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the upstairs conference room at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce office, 100 Main St.

The city and the Arkansas Economic Development Institute are studying ways to revitalize the East Broadway area/Census Tract 28, which includes the Dark Hollow area.

Those interested are encouraged to attend. The meeting also will be streamed on Facebook Live and local access channels.

Shot card, masks needed at 'Pippin'

Argenta Community Theater will require audience members to show proof of vaccination to attend performances of "Pippin."

Citing recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Argenta Community Theater also will require the audience to wear masks, even if vaccinated.

The theater disclosed in a news release that valid proof of vaccination includes "an original vaccination card, a digital copy, or a photograph of one's Covid-19 vaccination record."

The show will run from Aug. 18-28 and will mark the theater's return to live performances after an 18-month hiatus during the pandemic.

The theater reported all staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated.