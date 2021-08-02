Arkansas reports 81 new covid hospitalizations, 42 deaths

The impact of the coronavirus surge continued Monday as 81 more Arkansas patients were hospitalized with the virus — the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began in March 2020 — and bringing the total currently hospitalized to 1,220.

"We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated. Do your part to help," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. "Hospitals are full & the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated."

The number of covid patients in the ICU rose by 35 to 451 — the highest number since it reached 458 on Jan. 11.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 42, to 6,199.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 15 to 250 — the highest number since mid-January.

After a weekend of high cases, the state's count of cases rose Monday by 844, for a cumulative total of 389,280 cases since the pandemic began.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 816 to 18,922.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 3,609 to 2,355,920.