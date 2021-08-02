Bella Vista adds new position for trails

BELLA VISTA -- At Tuesday night's meeting of the Bella Vista City Council, a new full-time trails manager position was added.

Mayor Peter Christie said a couple of years ago the city had a position, but it was not as all-encompassing as this one will be. It was insufficient to look after the maintenance, and the POA took over, he said. Having the position in place will give the city better control and give the Walton Family Foundation one person to go to, he added.

Some discussion was held on the benefit of the trails to the city. Christie said the trails are bringing in more sales tax income and also bringing the younger and older demographics in town together.

Council member Steven Bourke said he did not receive the information on the position until just before the meeting. He said normally the council would have discussed the issue at a work session, and he would have liked more time.

Christie said he understood but added there are some events coming up in the fall and said he was trying to use the month of August to fill the position.

Council member Doug Fowler agreed with Bourke, saying he recognized the value of the trails, but noted he would like 30 days to have conversations about the position.

Council member James Wozniack made a motion to pass the resolution approving the position, and council member John Flynn seconded. Council member Jerry Snow voted yes, along with Wozniack and Flynn. Fowler and Bourke voted no. City clerk Wayne Jertson gave Christie the opportunity to also vote, and he voted yes. The motion passed.

Members also adopted an ordinance to amend the city's burn ordinance.

The new ordinance states that, except for when using outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, outdoor cooking grills, smokers or similar devices, burning is not allowed without a permit from the fire department. Council member Doug Fowler asked whether residents could burn leaves and other small organic matter, such as branches, without a permit. Staff attorney Jason Kelley said the ordinance does not allow for any burning without a permit except for inside the listed devices. He also clarified that a permit does not necessarily have to be in paper form -- it could be a log at the fire department and a verbal OK over the phone.

Also, the council approved an ordinance to impose, calculate, collect and administer impact fees.

Bourke voted against adding an emergency clause to the ordinance and also voted against enacting the emergency clause.

"I don't know why we would do this as an emergency," he said.

The emergency clause was passed.

The council adopted an ordinance repealing an ordinance requiring an annual review of compensation for the mayor and another ordinance repealing an ordinance requiring an annual review of compensation for the city council. Kelley said the reason for repealing them is that they are logically inconsistent because they state that the city must conduct the reviews by July 1, but if they do not, then the compensation will remain what it was the previous year. He said his advice was to repeal them.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Westnet Inc.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into an agreement with the POA for the purpose of adding parcels for the expansion of the public trail system.