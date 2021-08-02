Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 19

Juice Palm

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 47, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Acai bowl prep cooler has buildup of sticky food residue on inside edges of cooler. Posted permit expired.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: No soap available at hand washing sink in warmer area. No paper towels at hand washing sink in warmer area and in dish room. Lettuce and sauce in hand washing sink near prep line; lettuce in hand washing sink in warmer area. Two squeeze bottles of water not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Door handle on steam oven is loose, and the door seal on the steam oven is loose. The top door handle on the hot holding box is being held in place with a single screw that is loose. Alcohol chaffing dish warmers are being used in the bottom of hot holding box in order to maintain temperature. The handle to door to the walk in cooler is missing the latch. The window on the inside of the walk in cooler door is missing the trim and the insulation is exposed.

Vargas Fruteria

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 14, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager. Permit on record expired 2/28/2021.

July 20

Hunger And Thirst Ministries

3298 E. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The PERSON IN CHARGE shall demonstrate to the REGULATORY AUTHORITY knowledge of food-borne disease prevention, application of the HAZARD Analysis CRITICAL CONTROL POINT principles, and the requirements of the Rules and Regulations Pertaining to Food Establishments. Facility is not being maintained in a clean manner. No soap at the hand washing sink in the kitchen. No food preparation at this facility since 2020 due to covid-19. No paper towels at this hand washing sink in the kitchen. Hand washing sink in the kitchen has a plunger in it. Packages of food and canned goods are not being destroyed when they are no longer safe. Chocolate milk and packaged salad containing meat exceed the manufacturer's date.

Noncritical violations: Multiple canned goods have unknown black substance on the cans attracting small flies. Other cans are rusty and no longer salvageable. No working thermometer found in walk-in No. 1. Some evidence of mice in the kitchen (may be old). Facility is working with a pest control operator to help control mice. Person in charge said they have some help coming the week of July 26 to help clean up the warehouse and remove unnecessary items. Equipment and shelves for packaged food items visibly dirty. Excessive items not necessary for food service and food storage in the warehouse and storeroom.

Rick's Bakery

4600 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing wristwatch. One toilet in men's restroom lacking toilet tissue.

Salvi-Mex

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the small prep table.

July 21

Popeye's

3500 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Dishes put away visibly dirty and greasy to the touch. There is breading and what appears to be raw chicken on the door handle, door and inside the door of the walk-in. This suggests that employees are not washing their hands or removing gloves after breading chicken before handling the walk-in door handle.

Noncritical violations: Flies observed in various locations in the food preparation, storage, warewashing and dining room areas. Standing water on the floor next to and under the ice machine. Standing water in the back room around the shelves. Repair leaks as needed. Permit posted, but expired.

Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center Concessions

1800 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cheese sauce in the center pan of the hot well is not at the correct temperature. Items are not being stirred as they are being heated. Product temperature is 128 degrees and should be at 135 degrees or above. Open package of sliced turkey is not date marked as needed. No manufactures date is visible either (looks like it was cut off during opening the package.)

Noncritical violations: When asked, the employee was not able to properly demonstrate how to make bleach water solution. She stated that she had not been trained. Flies observed in food preparation area and food contact surfaces. Fly glue boards are full and need to be replaced to help control flies. Tongs used for hot dogs are lying on the table next to the hot holding unit. Test strips to check the sanitizer concentration have a color indicator that is in grey scale. Strips turn purple. No certified food protection manager. Permit not posted in customer view.

Simply Done

905 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager.

July 22

Kilo Cafe

1701 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Maria's Restaurant

2813 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at bar hand sink or hand sink in front of walk-in coolers. No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager at this location.

Slim Chickens Restaurant

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee handled smart tablet then put on gloves without washing hands. Country gravy temped at 124 degrees at time of inspection. Should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraint. Multiple employees wearing wrist watches or other hand and arm jewelry. No test strips available at time of inspection.

July 23

Acambaro

406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Multiple items in walk-in refrigerator and other refrigerators do not have date marks.

Noncritical violations: Pan of steak thawing on prep top. Facility does not have a certified food protection manager.

Casey's General Store

2401 W. Olive St., Rogers

Critical violations: Buildup of beverage powder on cappuccino dispenser nozzle.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

3511 U.S. 412 East, Building 300-100, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee sweeping and removed gloves, but did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves. Top part of the sandwich station is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Lid is up in continuous use. Mayo at 47 degrees and tomatoes at 46 degrees. The top part of the chicken strip/chicken patty station is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Portioned chicken patties are stored above the cold holding line in a shallow pan. The top part of the product is sticking up above the pan. Either lay the items down flat or use a deeper pan. Chicken strips are at 43 degrees and chicken patty top half at 46 degrees. Grilled onions on the line are not at 41 degrees or below and temped at 65 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bottom container of stacked clean and stored custard containers in the freezer is unprotected and sitting directly on the riser in the freezer. The riser is not clean.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The purpose of this visit is a followup inspection to assess whether facility is ready to reopen after an interruption in power for at least 16 hours. Power has been restored. Discard the few remaining items (two bins of salsa sides and canned whipped cream) and the half dozen small freezer bags of items in walk-in freezer.

Osaka Sushi

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: Food items in refrigerator are not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Starbucks Coffee

3555 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Other cases of food-related items stored on the floor in the hallway waiting to be put away. Items were not delivered today. Employees' hair is not effectively restrained. Employees are not wearing any form of hair covering. Manager on duty responsible for food safety at the time of inspection is not a certified food manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 19 -- Dunkin' Donuts, 2309 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Markham & Fitz Chocolate, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville; Subway, 2605 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 204, Rogers

July 20 -- Akins Natural Foods, 4019 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Purple Banana, 658 Weston Circle, Cave Springs; The Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

July 22 -- Glasgow's Cafe, 411 S.E. Walton St., Bentonville; Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Harmony Juice Bar, 825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; His House, 4911 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Little Sunshine's Playhouse, 3468 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; SK Coffeeroasting Co., 2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

July 23 -- Pineapple Bliss, 916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Table 7-Three Of The Ozarks, 4349 Spring Valley Drive, Bentonville; Taco's El Pueblo, 1201 N. Second St., Rogers