Ex-senator’s bribery trial postponed in wake of positive covid test

The bribery trial of former state senator Gilbert Baker, which was ordered postponed until Monday after one of the trial attorneys fell ill Wednesday night, was postponed a second time — until at least Tuesday — after the attorney tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris notified court officials late Wednesday night that he had fallen ill and was scheduled for a rapid covid test on Thursday. That test returned negative and was reported to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. later that day. Marshall ordered court recessed on Friday to allow Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White — who was called in to work with Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters in Harris’ absence — time to get up to speed on the case.

But over the weekend a more accurate polymerase chain reaction test for covid-19 returned positive for the virus, prompting Marshall to issue a written order requiring all trial participants to obtain a PCR test and report the results back to him “as soon as practicable” to enable him to make a decision whether to resume the trial this week.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Little Rock, confirmed that Harris was the attorney referenced in Marshall’s order and said he is resting comfortably at home.

The order said that all jurors, lawyers, the defendant, case agents, paralegals and witnesses will be reimbursed by the Library Fund of the Eastern District of Arkansas for any expense incurred by this or any future testing that may be necessary.