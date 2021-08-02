Off the Wire

SOCCER

U.S. earns Cup title

Miles Robinson scored on a header in the 117th minute, and a United States junior varsity lineup upset a mostly front-line Mexico team 1-0 on Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Cup in Las Vegas. Kellyn Acosta, the only player in the U.S. lineup who gets playing time when the first-choice roster is together, took a free kick, and Robinson outjumped Edson Alvarez and headed the ball in on one hop to the right of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. Robinson, a 24-year-old defender, got his third international goal in nine international appearances, his second goal of the tournament. Matt Turner got his fifth shutout in six matches of the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. The U.S. won its seventh Gold Cup title, its first since 2017, matching Mexico for the most in the 15 tournaments.

GOLF

Gavins closes strong

England's Daniel Gavins overcame a seven-shot deficit to win his first European Tour title at the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn recovered from a triple bogey to take the women's tournament in a playoff. Gavins closed with a 5-under 65 to finish at 13 under. Compatriot David Horsey (72) held a share of the lead until losing a ball on the 18th following a wild tee shot to finish a shot behind in second. Anannarukarn (70) overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole and beat American Emma Talley (70) with a par on the second hole of a playoff. They finished at 16 under. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell fired a 72 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 7-under 284.

BASEBALL

Mets fail to sign Rocker

The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month's amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday's 4 p.m. Central deadline, over concern about his medical scans. New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year's amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander. The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker's pick. Rocker was a junior and is eligible to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season. Rocker was the only player among the first 29 first-round picks who failed to sign. ... The Mets also placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday, a day after he scored the tying run as a pinch-runner in a comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The 26-year-old Guillorme is batting .293 in 56 games this season. He missed six weeks earlier this year with a right oblique strain, returning on June 11.

FOOTBALL

Clemson CB arrested

Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the posted speed limit in July, leading to an accident report. The Clemson Police Department said in a release Sunday that Davis was traveling at 115 mph before colliding with a mail truck and injuring the driver on July 21. Davis turned himself in Sunday and has been released on bail. Clemson police said the mail carrier sustained severe injuries in the wreck and "will require months or longer for recovery." Davis was not injured in the accident. The school said Davis remains with the program. Davis, from Jacksonville, Fla., played in 11 games as a freshman in 2020. The 6-foot defensive back had 13 tackles and broke up two passes, both coming in Clemson's win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship G

Saints add RB Freeman

Former Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman has joined the New Orleans Saints. Freeman, whose signing was announced Sunday by Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, has played eight NFL seasons since Atlanta selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State. Freeman played in five games for New York last season, rushing 54 times for 172 yards and 1 touchdown and catching 7 passes for 58 yards. He spent his first seven seasons in Atlanta, where he was the featured running back on the 2016 Falcons team that went to the Super Bowl. Freeman has 4,144 yards and 33 touchdowns rushing in his career, to go with 264 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 TDs.

Titans claim kicker Ficken

Tennessee's search for a solution to their kicking problems continued Sunday when the Titans claimed Sam Ficken off waivers from the New York Jets and waived undrafted free agent Blake Haubeil. It's the latest move in what has been a kicking carousel the Titans the past two seasons. In 2019, the Titans employed five kickers -- Ryan Succop, Cairo Santos, Greg Joseph, Cody Parkey and Ryan Santoso -- who combed to make only eight of 18 field-goal attempts. In 2020, veteran Stephen Gostkowski began the season making just 10 of his first 17 attempts before finishing 18 of 26. Ficken, 28, has spent the past four seasons in the league, making 35 of 48 attempts overall (73 %) and 12 of 22 (55%) from 40 yards or more.

Three Dolphins on covid list

Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends went on the NFL's covid-19 reserve list. Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. The Dolphins have had four training camp practices and were off Sunday. The Dolphins didn't say whether the three players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing. Miami has four other tight ends in camp. Gesicki's 703 yards receiving in 2020 ranked fourth among NFL tight ends and were the second-most by a Dolphins tight end.

BASKETBALL

Mavs pick up center's option

The Dallas Mavericks picked up the $4.1 million team option on center Willie Cauley-Stein's contract, opting to keep a player who provides depth in a frontcourt headlined by Kristaps Porzingis. Cauley-Stein came to Dallas in a deal with Golden State before the trading deadline in 2019-20. He played 13 games for the Mavericks before the pandemic shut down the season, then opted out of the restart in the Florida bubble. The 27-year-old played 53 games in sporadic duty under Coach Rick Carlisle. The move with Cauley-Stein should leave Dallas with about $30 million in salary cap space in free agency.