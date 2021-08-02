PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood ready to defend state title

Even the final day of summer workouts is a community event in Greenwood.

Following a mile of sprints, ranging from 5 to 50 yards, on the final Thursday of their FasDogs summer speed and conditioning program, the Bulldogs gather around as head coach Chris Young announces the players that earn a new shirt that reads: '100 Percent Bulldog.'

"We tell them you can't buy that shirt," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "You have to be there every single day during the summer. The kids get excited about it. It's important to the kids to get there. They want that shirt."

It's the crowning achievement for 100 percent participation for the four-week program, which also draws grade school players, volleyball players, baseball players and athletes of all sports.

"We had over 450 kids in the program 3-12 and our attendance was outstanding," Young said. "We think that helps us as they enter our junior high program and then as they enter high school. We had 92 in the high school program that got 100 Percent Bulldog shirts that were here all summer."

While that is certainly the highlight of the program, it's also become an annual celebration with the Greenwood Fire Department showing up near the end of the final practice along with parents handing out popsicles.

"The last day we have parents out there, the fire truck sprays the kids down, and we have popsicles," Young said. "It's a neat community experience at the end of July."

It all started when Rick Jones came to Greenwood in 2004 and the players know all about the final Thursday workout of the summer.

"You try to keep it a secret from the kids, but they know the fire truck is going to be there and they're ready for that 100 Percent Bulldog shirt," Young said. "It's a good way to wrap up the summer."

The Bulldogs will begin sanctioned fall camp on today at 8 a.m.

Greenwood then scrimmages against Fayetteville at home on August 17 in what always is one of the most anticipated benefit games before the season begins.

"We'd better be ready or those guys will show us real quick what we need to work on," said Young, who begins his second season as the Bulldogs head coach. "They're so talented and they're well-coached. We've seen them in 7-on-7 several times this year. They're as good as I've seen skill-wise with athletes. They've got athletes at every position and have a returning start at quarterback. We love playing them."

Greenwood opens the regular season at Muskogee, Okla., on Aug. 27.

OZARK

The Hillbillies also wrapped up summer workouts last week and begin fall camp on today.

Ozark will host one of the marquee scrimmage games of the season as well when the Hillbillies welcome Maumelle on August 20.

"We'll get tested up front right away there and also with their speed," Ozark head coach Jeremie Burns said. "It's a scrimmage game, and we're trying to get better adjusting to the speed of some of those teams we'll see in the playoffs. Our nonconference schedule has been pretty tough every year."

Maumelle features offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee (6-8, 285) and defensive lineman Nico Davillier (6-5, 275).

Both have committed to the Razorbacks.

Burns is just glad to have an opponent for a scrimmage.

"We've had trouble keeping opponents to scrimmage," Burns said. "We played them last year, and we're glad to have them."

Ozark opens the season at Clarksville on Aug. 27.

CEDARVILLE

Another anticipated matchup of preseason scrimmages features a small-school matchup as Cedarville travels to Quitman on Aug. 17.

Cedarville returns running back Daryl Kattich, who led the state in rushing during the regular season and finished with 2,009 yards and 25 touchdowns. He eclipsed 200 yards in five games. Quitman returns quarterback Will Litton, who had a rare season of 2,391 yards and 21 touchdowns passing and 1,200 and 22 touchdowns rushing. Litton recorded a trifecta of sorts for quarterbacks with at least 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season, at least 20 touchdowns both passing and rushing in a season, as well as 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in the same game with 221 yards passing and 220 rushing in a 41-39 win over Mountainburg.

Both teams have very high expectations heading into the 2021 season.

"That's what I told the guys," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "They have one of the top quarterbacks in the state back. They like to air it out, and we have a good run game so it will be a really good scrimmage."

Washausen lauded his seniors for their work this summer.

"It started with the seniors," Washausen said. "This will be the third year for a lot of these seniors to start. Their leadership is going to be the difference this year."

A total of 25 Pirates logged at least 18 workouts during the summer, and every senior had at least 18 workouts.

The tireless Kattich led the way with 30 workouts. Zach Heaton and Auston Bentley each logged 28 workouts.

Cedarville quarterback Cody Dickens also improved this season and will add a threat passing as well.

"He has become a leader, you're just going to see a huge difference from last year to this year. I felt like he improved last year, too. He's really started since his sophomore year. I've seen another jump in his ability."

Cedarville opens the season at home against Berryville on Aug. 27.

FS NORTHSIDE

The Grizzlies are ready for the season and will use the two weeks of August practices to fine tune before their scrimmage game.

"The majority of what we're going to do is in," Falleur said. "We're going to just continue to polish it. The biggest thing is going to be to stay in shape with it being so hot." The Grizzlies will hit the practice field at 7 a.m. today for the first day of their fall camp.

Northside will scrimmage at Bentonville West on Aug. 17 about 6 p.m. after freshman and junior varsity get their plays, beginning at 5 p.m.

Northside attended five team camps during the season and competed in Alma's Lumber One Showcase 7-on-7 tournament.

"This group has been really fun to work with," Falleur said. "They show up every day and get after it. It's been a really good summer."

Northside opens the season at cross-town rival Southside on Aug. 26.

FS SOUTHSIDE

The Mavericks also had a productive summer and gained some confidence as well during the 7-on-7 circuit.

"I thought they did a good job," Southside head coach Kim Dameron said. "We went to Alma and got beat in the finals of their 7-on-7 by Fayetteville so that showed a little improvement for us as far as being able to throw and catch."

In a very competitive field at Alma's Lumber One Showcase 7-on-7, Southside went through bracket play to the championship game where the Mavericks fell to Fayetteville, 36-20, after wins over Farmington, Bentonville and Conway.

Southside wrapped up summer workouts last week, took four days off and will begin fall camp at 8:25 a.m. on today. The Mavericks have two weeks before the scrimmage at Alma on Aug. 17.

"I'd like to see us to be able to be consistent," Dameron said. "We have to continue to do what we do and get better in those couple of weeks. Then we'll see where we are after the scrimmage and make the adjustments we have to make. We're going to do pretty much what we do."

Southside hosts Northside to open the season on Aug. 26.

PARIS

Jeff Weaver almost feels like he's at home again as the new head coach of the Eagles.

"It's awesome," Weaver said. "It's a small, tight-knit community that loves their Eagles and supports the programs."

Weaver was an assistant coach at Greenwood from 1998 to 2008, helping the Bulldogs win their first state title in 2000 under Ronnie Peacock and then under Rick Jones for state championship teams in 2005, 2006 and 2007. As a head coach, Weaver climbed the classification ladder from Mena from 2009 through 2012, to Little Rock Christian from 2013 through 2016 and to Class 6A Russellville from 2017 through last season.

Paris is one of 32 schools with a new head coach heading into the 2021 season.

Weaver is the eight head coach at Paris since Jim Clay's long run ended with his retirement in 1985.

Weaver takes over the Eagles after Tyler Clark left after three years to go back to his native Russellville as an assistant coach.

Weaver is in the Peacock and Jones coaching tree, which means a switch to the Spread for the Eagles.

"Coach Clark had already been doing a lot of Spread," Weaver said. "The terminology is different but the plays aren't that much different. We have a very good group of seniors that got a lot of experience last year. It's a pretty talented group. I'd like to be a little deeper, but a lot of the teams we're going to be playing is in the same board. If we stay healthy, we'll have a chance."

Weaver held the first Mom's Football 101 last week and a retreat with dads as well.

The Eagles will open fall camp on today at 5:30 p.m. before taking to morning workouts the remainder of the week.

Paris travels to Magazine for its scrimmage game on Aug, 17.

Paris opens the season at Lavaca on Aug. 27.

BOONEVILLE

today officially begins sanctioned fall camps for Arkansas football teams, but the Bearcats have two days of fun mixed in with their first intense practices of the season.

"We're going to be practicing but we have fun stuff planned around Russellville," Booneville head coach Doc Crowley said. "We're going to get out in the heat a little bit and get used to that."

Mixed in between fun activities, the Bearcats will hold their first practice at Dover at 1:30 p.m. on today.

They'll return to Booneville and have team-building activities that will include some sleepovers in the field house.

The Bearcats participated in six team camps and a pair of 7-on-7 tournaments during the summer.

"It was hot, but it was good," Crowley said. "We got a lot out of it."

Booneville had 33 players that finished summer workouts, but only nine seniors.

"Obviously, everybody is ahead of where they were last year simply because getting to do spring ball and stuff," Crowley said. "We only have nine seniors, but they're really good leaders. We don't have a lot back on both sides of the ball but the ones we do have back are great leaders. They've been great with the younger guys. I feel pretty good about where we're at right now."

Booneville will travel to Charleston for a scrimmage on Aug. 17, which will be four quarters of game-type conditions without kicking games.

Booneville opens the season at Dardanelle on Aug. 27.