18-year-old faces

charges in robbery

Little Rock police arrested a local man Sunday evening after a robbery, according to an arrest report.

Kyle Jamal McFadden, 18, was arrested on Applegate Place on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and theft by receiving.

According to the report, a man was walking home when a former co-worker identified as McFadden approached him and started walking with him. The suspect pulled a revolver, pressed it against the man's neck and demanded his phone and wallet.

The suspect took the phone and wallet from the victim's pockets and fled, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The victim tracked his phone, and officers located McFadden hiding with the phone under his leg. The gun was found in his right shorts pocket, the report stated.

McFadden was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.