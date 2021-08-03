Pine Bluff gets AARP $25,000 grant

The city of Pine Bluff will receive a 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant for $25,000. Pine Bluff is one of 244 grant recipients selected from across the nation, according to a news release.

The city will use the grant to improve the community by enhancing physical activity and social engagement through improvements to public space, specifically community gardening space.

"We are incredibly proud that AARP selected the city of Pine Bluff to receive this grant," Mayor Shirley M. Washington said. "AARP is a nationwide leader in making neighborhoods, towns and cities more livable for residents, and we're honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to Pine Bluff."

The Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement and coronavirus recovery.

Details: aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.

Covid vaccination clinic set Saturday

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St.

JCCSI medical team will provide covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years old and older, according to a news release.

Transportation is also available. Participants who need a ride to the vaccine clinic can call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment.

"It is so important for our communities to have access to the vaccine," said Sandra Brown, JCCSI chief executive officer. "We don't ever want any barriers, whether financial or otherwise, to get in the way of the health and safety of our families and encourage all residents to take advantage of this free service."

In addition to the Saturday event, JCCSI is regularly offering the covid-19 vaccine at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites:

• Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; (870) 543-2380;

• Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411;

• Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263;

• North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225;

• College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440;

• Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055;

• Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Meeting scheduled for class of 1960

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 invites members of all PBHS classes to its meeting at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House, 6224 Dollarway Road.

An update will be given on the class reunion.

Those attending the lunch and fellowship in July were: Ruby and Jerry Poteet, Bob and Lenora Porter, Doug and Linda Smith, Barbara Rogers Langrell, Sandra Goodbar McFalls and Bill and Norma Ray.

For questions or to give updates on classmates, contact Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.