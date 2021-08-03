COVID BRIEFS: Searcy lawmaker positive for covid | Tech ceremony moved outdoors | Texarkana schools offer vaccinations

Searcy lawmaker positive for covid

State Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, over the weekend that he tested positive for covid-19, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Monday.

Eaves indicated that he is fully vaccinated and experiencing moderate symptoms, Pond-Mayo said.

Eaves said he and his wife tested positive in the middle of last week after a few relatives were earlier diagnosed with the virus.

He said his moderate symptoms include fatigue, vertigo, head and chest congestion.

He said he was surprised to test positive for covid-19.

"I am usually pretty careful," Eaves said, but "I probably got a little bit too comfortable." He said he expects to be out of quarantine on Friday.

About 25 other state lawmakers have announced they tested positive for covid-19 since the pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March 2020. The Legislature has 135 members.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Tech ceremony moved outdoors

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University said Monday it has moved its 2021 summer commencement ceremony outdoors to offer "a safer environment" because of the surge of covid-19 cases in Arkansas.

The event, which is at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Russellville campus for students who completed their graduation requirements during the 2021 summer terms, will take place at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field. The ceremony was originally scheduled for John E. Tucker Coliseum on campus.

University officials said they encourage people to wear masks and for families to maintain a 6-foot social distance from other families.

One benefit of the change of venue is that the previously announced limit of six family members per graduate at the smaller Tucker Coliseum has been eliminated. The larger football stadium can accommodate more people, who can spread out.

The university said it estimates that about 200 graduates, plus family members, will attend the commencement ceremony. The university will confer about 1,100 academic credentials.

The ceremony will be live streamed at https://bit.ly/3yk9kUw.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff

Texarkana schools offer vaccinations

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School District has scheduled a covid-19 vaccine clinic for students on Wednesday.

The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Arkansas High School, 1600 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana.

Ages 12 and up will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Ages 18 and up can choose either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose, or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18 and must sign a waiver for the child, the Texarkana School District said in its announcement about the clinic.

A waiver form and a list of frequently asked questions are available at www.TASD7.net.

Students who receive a vaccine during the clinic will be entered in a drawing to receive one of the following items: a Chromebook, bicycle, flat screen TV or AirPods.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff