Tyson Foods to require covid-19 vaccinations for U.S. workers

Tyson Foods is requiring its U.S. workforce to be fully vaccinated against covid-19, the company announced on Tuesday.

All employees in U.S. office locations will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, with all other members expected to receive the vaccine by Nov. 1, the company announced in a news release.

The company will provide $200 to frontline team members, “subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions,” to support vaccine efforts, the release states. The company has an existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of pay if they get vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source, according to the release.

“Getting vaccinated against covid-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ chief medical officer said in the release.