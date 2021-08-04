Benton County Sheriff's Office's unmarked car stolen

BENTONVILLE -- An unmarked Benton County Sheriff's Office vehicle was stolen early Monday.

The vehicle is a 2012 silver Chevy Equinox with license plate 699 SSC and dark tinted windows, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

There were not any county-issued items or items to be concerned about in the vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle is equipped with lights and a siren box and the lights are visor and rear emergency lights only, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting until the vehicle is recovered for people to call 911 in the event they are being pulled over by an unmarked car and confirm with the dispatcher they are in fact being pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

