Filing: Revoke bond for teen in shooting

Prosecutors are calling for the arrest of a Little Rock teenager implicated in a February shooting in a southwest Little Rock subdivision that wounded a 17-year-old girl.

Jeffery Isaiah Moss is one of six teens arrested after the shootout at the Otter Creek Homeowners Association clubhouse at 14000 Otter Creek Parkway. Moss, 18, and four other teens are charged with aggravated assault, accused of firing guns during the incident.

Arrested March 29, about a month after the Otter Creek shooting, Moss was released on $10,000 bond the same day. On Monday, deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson petitioned Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson to revoke that bond, reporting that Moss had violated the conditions of his release on June 20 when he was arrested in Little Rock on three counts of breaking or entering, based on accusations that Moss had broken into a car and stolen credit cards on June 3. Moss was released June 21 on $5,000 bail.

Moss' co-defendants in the Otter Creek shooting include Keaton Jamal McGee, 17, of Alexander who has also been charged with capital murder over accusations that he fatally wounded Deante Deshawn Smith, 22, of Forrest City in an April shooting at a carnival near the Bass Pro store in the parking lot of The Outlets of Little Rock.

Another defendant, Yamahn Toney, 19, of Little Rock is charged with first-degree battery after police accused him of being the one who actually shot the girl.

According to police reports, the girl was shot in the left thigh, with the bullet shattering her femur about 90 minutes after sundown Feb. 28. Bullets also struck a home across the street from the clubhouse and a residence a couple of blocks north on Lemoncrest Lane.

Witnesses told investigators that they had gathered to watch the girl and other girls fight another group of girls over an ongoing "social media dispute" that included an Instagram Live broadcast earlier in the day.

The girl, who was not identified in court records, said she saw a group of boys run toward her and then start shooting.

According to arrest reports, detective Stephen Henry described the girl as reticent to talk about how she got shot but another witness identified the shooter as someone she knew as "Marcus." That witness said Marcus had pointed his gun at their heads, then turned around and walked away only to turn back and shoot, hitting the victim in the leg.

Police obtained surveillance video of the shooting that shows six armed subjects, three of them carrying AR-15s, who hid behind the clubhouse bathroom until the girls started fighting in the parking lot. The group can be seen approaching the fight, then firing their weapons into the crowd and up in the air as crowd members run away.

Investigators reported being able to identify Moss, Toney, McGee and the three other charged teens, Davyon Lashun Roberts, 18, Terrion Parker, 16, and Kalen Davis, 18, from the video.

About 2½ weeks after the shooting, investigators reported finding another witness, Brianna Nicole Baker, 22, of Little Rock, Moss' cousin, who identified him in a photograph derived from the security camera footage of the shootout.

Police raided Moss' home at the Links at Eagle Hills apartments, 1 Olympia Court, on March 22, seizing "multiple" firearm magazines and two guns, one found inside a toilet tank, according to reports. Ballistics testing linked that weapon, a Glock 22 .40-caliber, to the Otter Creek shooting and to a March 16 incident of gunfire in the 4100 block of West 24th St. where police had found a wrecked silver 2016 Chevrolet Equinox owned by Moss' mother, Latonja Cooley, 43, reports said.

In an interview that same day, Moss confirmed that he and the other five were in the surveillance photos but would not answer questions, according to arrest reports. Moss was arrested a week later after police obtained a warrant.

Davis, Parker and Roberts, each also charged with aggravated assault, have been released after posting $10,000 bond each. Toney and McGee remained jailed.

Court records show that Moss is also wanted in Crittenden County on charges of theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card based on evidence that includes surveillance video from the Heber Springs Walmart that authorities said shows Moss using a stolen credit card in September.