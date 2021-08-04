Summer salad with pasta, chicken, sun-dried tomato

Pasta salads are ideal for deck and porch dining because you don't have to heat them up. They also come together in no time and make excellent leftover lunches.

This recipe can be adapted to personal tastes in so many ways. If you don't like arugula, substitute finely cut baby spinach, shredded kale or a handful of fresh basil. Roma or cherry tomatoes can stand in for sun-dried. Trade the lemon aioli for a tangy balsamic vinaigrette. Garnish with some olives or your favorite chopped herbs. Anything goes!

Like all good summer salads, this one can be served at room temperature or chilled, with some crusty Italian bread for scooping up dressing.

Pasta Salad With Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato

½ cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and ground black pepper

½ pound spiral pasta such as fusilli

1 ½ to 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 large handfuls baby arugula

1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil, or more or less to taste

½ cup shredded fresh mozzarella

Whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, garlic and mustard. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use; will keep up to 3 days.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. When it's boiling, add a few generous pinches of salt and add the pasta. Cook until al dente, according to package instructions. Drain pasta and place in a large serving bowl.

Add chicken, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella to bowl, and toss gently to combine.

Add lemon dressing, a little at a time, until desired finish. Mix one last time.

Makes 4 servings.