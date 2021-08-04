Wall gone but its aim now a topic of debate

A pulled resolution from Monday's City Council meeting sponsored by member Ivan Whitfield to remove a wall in the Street Department complex left some wondering why a wall was built in the first place.

During the July 19 council meeting, it was reported that a restroom at the Street Department complex on Ohio Street was locked and accessible only to those with a key.

It was later agreed that general access to the restroom would be granted for all employees.

Whitfield said that he along with member Glen Brown Jr. visited the complex to see if the change had been implemented, only to discover a wall had been constructed.

In the pulled resolution, Whitfield said the construction of the wall gave the appearance of deliberate contempt for council members by the person responsible and was a reminder of the days of segregation.

Activist Kymara Seals asked why the resolution was being pulled.

According to Whitfield, if the wall was taken down before the meeting, the resolution would be pulled. The wall was put up on July 22 and taken down on July 30.

"One of our concerns is, despite the wall, there appear to be issues that are much deeper than putting up a wall that separates employees by the color of their skin," said Seals, who added that she had received numerous phone calls concerning the accusations. "If what I'm hearing is true then we have a problem with Jim Crowism, separation, and flat-out racist acts."

Whitfield said he agreed with Seals and that there are some issues at the Street Department.

"I was offended because the only thing on the other side of the wall was a computer and a plotter, and my belief is if I can deny you from looking at the equipment, I will never have to worry about you working on the equipment," said Whitfield. "The two young men, they are the ones who hang up the signs. The office where the bathroom is [is where] the people ... make the signs."

Whitfield said the wall went up so the sign-makers could have privacy, but Street Department Manager Rick Rhoden said the wall was erected because there is about $60,000 worth of equipment in the same room as the bathroom as well as a computer with sensitive information on it.

Rhoden said the bathroom was put in for women employees as the men have always used the bathroom in the other buildings. He also said the bathroom was never locked, but the bathroom was accessible only to those who knew the passcode -- himself and the two employees who made the signs.

"The guys in the sign shop wanted access to a bathroom that had never been publicly opened to their office," said Rhoden, who added that their building has two entrances with the one bathroom on the side that is secured with a passcode. "I put the wall next to the bathroom, but with the wall up, Alderman Whitfield came by and said it looked like something Donald Trump would do so we took the wall down."

A street employee who asked that his name not be used for fear of retribution said it was an issue every time he needed to use the bathroom in his building, with just a door separating him and others from the bathroom. The employee said the wall separating the rooms first had a door with a chain and lock on it, but once they received access, the lock was changed to a deadbolt with a key.

"On the side of the building where we are at, they house all the templates used to make the signs. It makes no sense to keep it locked if you have to go back and forth," said the employee who claims the door is locked to keep him and other employees out. "I've asked since we are the ones that put the signs up, request the signs, and there is no one in the position to make the signs, why not just let us make our own signs. He [Rhoden] won't let us do it."

With the wall now torn down, Rhoden said he has no security, and now anybody can tamper with the computer or the sign-making machine. He also said that, because the computer is connected to the network, employees can gain access to the city computers.

"It's like he doesn't trust us because of the color of our skin," said the employee who is Black. "He'll bring someone else in and show them how to do it but not show us how to do it."

Rhoden is white.

Whitfield said during his visit, he suggested cross-training and said the sign maker had no issues showing others how to do his job.

Whitfield said he was later told that the Street Department spent $650 to build the wall when a $99 motion-activated camera would have provided security.

"My theory was that to put up a wall to stop young men from looking and hoping one day that instead of them hanging a sign they can learn to how to make a sign was offensive to me and that's why I proceeded to do it," said Whitfield, who added that he plans to sponsor legislation for sensitivity training for all city departments. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see what's going on over there. It showed me clearly the need for sensitivity training."