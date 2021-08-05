2 new CARTI physicians to work in PB

CARTI announced the addition of two new physicians who will work in Pine Bluff.

The doctors are Dr. Brent Cameron, a radiation oncologist who also holds a doctorate degree, and Dr. Appalanaidu Sasapu, a medical oncologist.

Cameron will treat patients at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock and CARTI's treatment location in Pine Bluff, 5001 Bobo Road. The Pine Bluff location is open to patients on the construction site of the CARTI Cancer Center, which will open in January 2022.

Currently, Cameron's services in Pine Bluff include consultations for new and existing radiation oncology patients. Once the cancer center opens with a full radiation oncology department, he will provide radiation therapy treatments to patients of southeast Arkansas.

Cameron earned his medical degree and doctoral degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sasapu will treat patients at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock and at treatment locations in Pine Bluff and Crossett.

Sasapu earned his medical degree from Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India. He completed residencies in internal medicine and pediatrics at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. He completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.