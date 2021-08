Hot Springs, 1909: "Dear Daughter, a merry Xmas and a happy new year. May God be your help in time of need, your loving mother." The card was of the Ostrich Farm opened in 1900 by Charles Cockburn, who brought a huge number of the giant birds to his 27-acre farm on Whittington Avenue. The tourist attraction closed in 1953.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203