North Little Rock police investigating Thursday evening homicide

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside of a residence Thursday evening, according to a department spokeswoman.

Sgt. Carmen Helton said officers responded at 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a shots-fired call at 803 W. 24th St., about a mile east-southeast of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel applied medical aid, but the man was later pronounced dead, according to Helton.

Detectives are asking for those with information about the shooting to call the North Little Rock Police Department, Helton said.