Decatur Barbecue takes place Saturday

DECATUR -- When the covid-19 pandemic spread like wildfire across Arkansas in March 2020, many longtime events such as the 121-year-old Tontitown Grape Festival were forced to cancel. So too did the 66-year-old Decatur Barbecue, which began in 1953.

As Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Heath Department began opening up the state to small gatherings, the fate of large venue events was still in question. In April, officials began allowing large venue events to open to the public.

Meanwhile, the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, which had been dormant throughout 2020, met at Decatur City Hall to poll its members to see if they wanted to bring the Decatur Barbecue back. The outcome was in favor of restarting the barbecue, but one big problem threatened to shut the barbecue back down.

It takes a lot of volunteer support to run any event, including the Decatur Barbecue. Kim Wilkins, chamber president, sent out letters to several area residents asking for help to organize the many events that make up the barbecue. If she could not get enough support, the barbecue would be discontinued.

True to the nature of the first Decatur Barbecue in 1953, area residents responded and soon the chamber grew to more than 25 members. Now the barbecue was over the second big hurdle and on the move toward being held Saturday.

Opening the 67th Decatur Barbecue and back after a two-year absence is the 5K and Fun Run. But this year's run will be a little different than in previous years. This year the run will use the new Veterans Park walking trail, which was just completed in June. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the concession stand at Edmiston Park. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. For more information on the 5K Fun Run, contact Chris at 785-822-4129.

The arts and crafts will be larger than in years past and will have more to offer barbecue attendees. The midway runs the length of Pat Street, which is the main road at Veterans Park. The midway opens around 9 a.m. and continues throughout the day.

One of the most popular events of the barbecue is the car show. It attracts antique, classic, street rods, muscle cars and trucks. Vehicles will start rolling into the south end of the disc golf course just off Lester Street around 9 a.m., with the show opening at 10 a.m.

Of course, the main attraction of the Decatur Barbecue is the chicken dinners. In the early days of the event, Peterson donated over 1,000 quarters to the first event. People will start lining up to purchase dinners as soon as the first chickens come off the grills. However, the sales are expected to begin around 10:30 a.m. The cost of the dinners is $8 and includes a chicken quarter, beans, chips and a bottle of water.

The Decatur Barbecue parade will start from a different location this year due to railroad traffic. Instead of Old City Park, the lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at the Third Street Car Wash. At 1:30 p.m. units of the Decatur police and fire departments will lead the parade down Main Street past the Decatur Library and Police Station and on to Veterans Park. Parade floats will be judged, and the first and second place winners will receive a prize.

Mike Eckels, Decatur reporter and sports editor for the Westside Eagle Observer, will serve as this year's grand marshal. Eckels also serves as chairman of the Decatur Historical Commission, tour guide for the Decatur Depot and volunteer for the Decatur School athletic department.

An event that was highly successful during the 2019 Decatur Barbecue was the cornhole tournament. This event was forced indoors at Decatur City Hall due to heavy rain in 2019. In spite of the weather, 20 teams entered the event. Dayton Shaw, the boys' basketball coach at Decatur High School, organized this year's event which, weather permitting, will be held at Veterans Park. To enter this event, contact Shaw at 479-310-2201.

A 20-minute fireworks display will end the barbecue. It will follow the Wade Hayes concert somewhere around 10 p.m.

Other offerings during the day will include games for children, a dunk tank and more. For more information, contact Kim Wilkins at the Decatur City Clerk's office, 479-752-3912.