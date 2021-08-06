Martin Lawrence filming in Northwest Arkansas

Actors Martin Lawrence and Melissa Roxburgh are filming a movie called "Mindcage" in Springdale and Fayetteville, a representative with United Talent Agency confirmed to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The film's scant IMDb (Internet Movie Database) page lists "Mindcage" as a thriller. Mauro Borrelli is listed as the director. His last film credit listed on the site is for writing and directing 2017's action/horror film "The Recall."

Requests to the film's production company were denied as press sources said the production is operating under strict covid-19 protocols. Crews are asking the public not to approach the set.

Lawrence's IMDb page lists "Bad Boys 4" as his next project, currently in preproduction.

Martin is best known for his appearances in the "Bad Boys" franchise, the irreverent comedy "Big Momma's House" and the sitcom "Martin."

Roxburgh is known for roles in "Star Trek: Beyond," "Supernatural" and "Manifest."