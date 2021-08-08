2 wrecks kill car passenger, SUV's driver

Two Arkansans recently died in vehicle crashes, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

White Hall resident Matthew Barnard, 19, failed to round a curve while driving south at 9:56 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 in Cleveland County and began to overturn, the report read. Passenger Ashlyn Harris, 20, of Rison was thrown from the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and killed, the crash summary states.

Barnard was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment, and Harris' body was taken to Buie Funeral Home, according to the report. The report states conditions were dry and dark at the time of the crash.

A 23-year-old Malvern man died early Saturday in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 30 in Saline County, state police reported.

Driving west at 3:32 a.m., Cody Henley struck the inside concrete wall and his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe rolled on its side, the report read. An unnamed driver of a 2019 Toyota Camry pulled over to call 911.

A 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Benton resident Jake Hanley, 21, struck the Tahoe and Henley was tossed out. A tire flew off the vehicle toward the Camry, according to the report.

Hanley was rushed to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock and Henley's body was taken to the Saline County coroner's office.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the accident, the report states.