Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Archive Puzzles Obits Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

No verdict reached Monday in Baker bribery trial

by Dale Ellis | Today at 5:54 p.m.
Gilbert Baker leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Little Rock after the jury convened for the weekend on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Jurors in the Gilbert Baker federal bribery trial ended deliberation around 4 p.m. Monday without reaching a verdict.

The jury began their first day of deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Their first two notes of the day to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. was about smoke breaks and when they would get fed.

They will resume examining the evidence offered over eight days of testimony Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Baker, 64, is accused of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT