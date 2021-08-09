No verdict reached Monday in Baker bribery trial

Jurors in the Gilbert Baker federal bribery trial ended deliberation around 4 p.m. Monday without reaching a verdict.

The jury began their first day of deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Their first two notes of the day to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. was about smoke breaks and when they would get fed.

They will resume examining the evidence offered over eight days of testimony Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Baker, 64, is accused of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.