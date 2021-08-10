Sections
1 killed in plane crash near Melbourne

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:07 a.m.
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a plane struck a tree near Melbourne, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash happened just after 4:15 p.m., when a Cessna 210H hit the tree and crashed a quarter of a mile south of the city, according to a preliminary report by the agency.

The report states the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash died, and the aircraft was destroyed. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately known, officials said.

