Little Rock man charged with aggravated robbery, injuring officer, police say

A man is accused of stealing a woman’s phone at gunpoint while at the gas station, later injuring a police officer, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to 1901 Wright Ave. at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday after a woman told officers a man, later identified as 57-year-old Kevin Gregory of Little Rock, took her phone at gunpoint, according to an incident report from police.

While on the phone, the woman advised the man was leaving the scene and she was following him in her car, according to the report.

Officers caught up with them and attempted a traffic stop, to which the man continued to flee, police said.

Officer pursued the 2010 Dodge Avenger, until it came to a stop at 11th and Bannockburn streets, the report states. The man exited the vehicle with a firearm, threw the firearm and got back into the car, police said.

Officers conducted a felony takedown on Gregory, police said, which during the takedown, Gregory caused injury to a sergeant.

The woman told officers that she parked at the fuel pumps and Gregory tapped on her window, police said. She had rolled down her window to communicate, and he brandished a firearm and demanded everything she had in the car, she told officers, according to the report.

She said the only thing he took was her Samsung Galaxy Note phone, which he later threw out the window of his car, the report states.

Gregory was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he faces charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, fleeing, resisting arrest, theft of property less than $1,000, and failure to comply with condition of suspension or probation, according to the jail inmate roster.

Gregory remained in the jail on Tuesday, in lieu of $75,000 bond, according to the roster.